METALCON Announces Annual 2023 Tradeshow and Conference
METALCON takes place October 18-20, 2023, in Las Vegas, NV.NEWTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- METALCON, the largest global event in the metal construction and design industry, is proud to announce that its upcoming annual tradeshow and conference will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV, from October 18-20, 2023.
Produced in partnership with PSMJ Resources, Inc. and the Metal Construction Association, METALCON is where contractors, architects, developers, owners, fabricators, manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors from over 45 countries gather to explore the latest products, solutions, opportunities, and innovations related to the use of metal in design and construction. The conveniently combined tradeshow floor, education learning centers, and demo areas make it easy to discover the innovations to make businesses more competitive, efficient, and profitable while advancing knowledge and skills.
METALCON attendees include CEOs, owners, presidents, VPs, general managers, as well as architects, specifiers, sales and marketing professionals, foremen, installers, construction personnel, project managers, and many others! Showcasing over 200 world-class exhibiting companies, METALCON’s expo hall is packed with leading products, innovative solutions, and cutting-edge technologies. Attendees will have the opportunity to be educated, informed, and inspired by METALCON’s captivating Keynotes and Special Sessions, such as the Mergers and Acquisitions Workshop presented by PSMJ Resources. With over 35 free sessions, in-depth business-boosting workshops, and non-stop networking and fun, this year’s annual METALCON tradeshow and conference is, once again, shaping up to be an incredible event. Registration is now open! Book before 7/28 to save big with our early bird pricing!
For exhibitors, METALCON delivers an unparalleled opportunity to demo, showcase and sell products or services to a captive audience of senior-level decision-makers and influencers looking for new innovations and solutions to make their businesses more competitive, efficient, and profitable. Manufacturers, distributors, suppliers and fabricators of metal-related products, services and solutions for the construction and design industry are strongly encouraged to exhibit.
METALCON is pleased to offer attendees and exhibitors the largest and most influential event for the metal construction and design industry in the heart of Las Vegas this year.
About the Company:
METALCON is the largest international event in the metal construction and design industry. Established in 1991, METALCON is the only annual tradeshow and conference devoted exclusively to the application of metal in the building envelope. Produced by PSMJ Resources, Inc., in partnership with the Metal Construction Association, METALCON’s success is based on its dynamic exhibit hall, extensive education and training programs and one-stop access to the broadest spectrum of products, tools, solutions, and opportunities in the metal construction and design industry.
