Latest Seasonally Unadjusted Unemployment and Job Estimates for Local Labor Markets in Massachusetts in June 2023 

BOSTON — July 25, 2023 - Local unemployment rates increased in twenty-two labor market areas and decreased in two labor market areas in the state during the month of June 2023 compared to May 2023, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development reported.

Compared to June 2022, the rates were down in twenty-four labor market areas.

Of the fifteen areas for which employment estimates are published, thirteen NECTA areas gained jobs compared to the previous month. The largest increases occurred in the Barnstable Town (+8.8%), Pittsfield (+2.5%), and Haverhill-Newburyport-Amesbury Town MA-NH (+2.2%) areas.

From June 2022 to June 2023, fourteen areas gained jobs with the largest percentage increases seen in the Barnstable Town (+3.5%), Peabody-Salem-Beverly (+3.4%), and Boston-Cambridge-Newton (+3.2%) areas.

The statewide seasonally adjusted preliminary jobs estimate showed a decrease of 4,500 jobs in June, and an over-the-year gain of 96,200 jobs.

In order to compare the statewide rate to local unemployment rates, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates the statewide unadjusted unemployment rate for June 2023 was 2.8%, up 0.5 percentage points from the revised May 2023 estimate and 1.0 percentage points below the nation’s unadjusted unemployment rate of 3.8%.

Last week, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development reported the statewide seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in the month of June 2023 was 2.6%, down 0.2 percentage points from the revised May 2023 estimate of 2.8%. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the nation’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for June 2023 was 3.6%.

The unadjusted unemployment rates and job estimates for the labor market areas reflect seasonal fluctuations and therefore may show different levels and trends than the statewide seasonally adjusted estimates.

The estimates for labor force, unemployment rates, and jobs for Massachusetts are based on different statistical methodology specified by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

NOTES: The preliminary July 2023 and the revised June 2023 unemployment rates, labor force data and jobs estimates for Massachusetts will be released on Friday, August 18, 2023; local unemployment statistics for July 2023 will be released on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. Detailed labor market information is available at http://www.mass.gov/EconomicResearch. See the 2023 Media Advisory for complete list of release dates.

