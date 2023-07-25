Endoscopy Simulator Market projected to grow at significant CAGR of 14.16% between 2020 and 2027
The global endoscopy simulator market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 14.16% over the period of 2020 and 2027.
The market growth is driven by the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, the expansion of academic institutions, and the rising prevalence of diseases and cancer cases.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report on the Endoscopy Simulator Market forecasted till 2027, published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the endoscopy simulator market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.16% between 2020 and 2027.

Endoscopy simulators, serve as educational and training tools for learners and healthcare professionals, aiming to provide effective instruction while minimizing risks to patients and achieving the highest quality diagnostic-therapeutic outcomes.
The endoscopy simulators market growth is being stimulated by numerous product launches and collaboration in the industry for instance, in November 2022, The American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) partnered with Surgical Science to create advanced simulation-based training and curricula specifically designed for gastrointestinal endoscopy (GI) fellows, advanced fellows, general endoscopists, and advanced endoscopists.
Moreover, technological advancements are further propelling the endoscopy simulator market growth. For instance, in August 2020, Chinese robotics start-up Intelligent Haptronic Solutions (HIS) raised significant funding in an angel round from Aplus Labs and Initial Science Value Investment to disrupt the endoscopy simulator market. HIS aims to develop training robots, particularly for gastrointestinal endoscopic surgeries, offering virtual reality-based simulators that provide surgical training to medical students and entry-level doctors with ease.
Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/endoscopy-simulator-market
The endoscopy simulator market based on the procedure is segmented into several categories including upper endoscopy, lower endoscopy, bronchoscopy, urology, and others. This segmentation allows for targeted training and simulation solutions for specific procedures within the field of endoscopy.
The endoscopy simulator market is categorized into two primary segments based on end-users i.e., hospitals and academic institutes. These segments represent the key target customers for endoscopy simulator manufacturers and providers.
Based on geographic segmentation, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold a significant share of the endoscopy simulator market. The growing preference for less invasive treatments coupled with significant technical advancements in endoscopic surgeries taking place in leading regional economies namely Japan, China, and South Korea is boosting the market growth. For instance, in January 2023, Agilis Robotics, a China-based company, successfully concluded a new series of live animal trials utilizing miniaturized robotic instruments “ Agilis RoboticsTM” for endoscopic surgery. The company plans to evaluate the system's performance in animals undergoing upper and lower gastrointestinal (GI) endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD). Also, in September 2022, Olympus Corporation, a renowned Japanese company, introduced VISERA ELITE III, a state-of-the-art surgical visualization platform designed to cater to the requirements of healthcare professionals (HCPs) performing endoscopic procedures across various medical disciplines.
The endoscopy simulator market study includes coverage of Karl Storz, EndoSim, CAE Healthcare, Intelligent Haptronic Solutions, Surgical Science Sweden AB (Simbionix), Kyoto Kagaku, VirtaMed, Trandomed 3D, Zhejiang Geyi Medical Instrument Co. Ltd, The Chamberlain Group, AnyMedi Inc., and Delegge Medical, Koken Co., Ltd. as significant market players in the industry.
This endoscopy simulator market study segments the market as follows:
• By Procedure
o Upper and Lower Endoscopy
o Bronchoscopy
o Urology
o Others
• By End-Users
o Hospital
o Academic Institutions
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• UK
• Italy
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• India
• Japan
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
