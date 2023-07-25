The U.S. Army Collection Joins Puffin Drinkwear’s Beverage Apparel Line
EINPresswire.com/ -- Puffin Drinkwear, makers of personality-infused apparel for your drink to wear, is excited to announce the launch of its new collection, The U.S. Army, in collaboration with the U.S. Army Trademark Licensing Program.
The U.S. Army collection by Puffin Drinkwear includes an embroidered U.S. Army logo on your favorite Puffin apparel. Select colors of The Hoodie, The Pahka, and The Puffy will now be available to purchase with the U.S. Army logo. Your drinks can stay cold whilst keeping hands warm in a Puffin, paying homage to our military heroes. Prices start at $22.95, and are available now at puffindrinkwear.com.
Purchases of officially licensed U.S. Army Puffin Drinkwear merchandise aid the Morale, Welfare and Recreation Program (MWR), which benefits the lives of Soldiers, Retirees and their families. The U.S. Army Trademark Licensing Program consists of over 280 licenses and successfully leverages the values of pride, performance, and personal development to build positive brand awareness, while creating multiple touchpoints for consumers.
“At Puffin Drinkwear, we’re dedicated to supporting past, current, and future service members and are always seeking ways to further show our appreciation to those that protect our country’s freedom,” says Puffin Drinkwear Founder, Tyrone Hazen. “We understand that the Army’s licensing program is to promote brand awareness through the development of quality licensed products that introduce a modern approach to the U.S. Army brand. The U.S. Army and Puffin Drinkwear collaboration does exactly that!”
You can find Puffin Drinkwear on shelves at over 4,000 stores throughout the United States and Canada, including R.E.I., Bass Pro Shop, L.L. Bean, Williams Sonoma, and Public Lands. Puffin Drinkwear is also available online at puffindrinkwear.com, on skimlinks, and on Amazon. For more information, please visit puffindrinkwear.com or follow along on Instagram @puffndrinkwear.
About The U.S. Army
Since 2004, the U.S. Army Trademark Licensing Program has strategically expanded its brand into more than 150 product categories including apparel, footwear, jewelry, consumer electronics, gifts, collectibles and sporting goods. The program currently consists of over 280 licensees and successfully leverages the values of pride, performance and personal development to build positive brand awareness, while creating multiple touchpoints for consumers. Officially Licensed U.S. Army products are available in more than 50,000 doors across the United States, including major retailers such as Walmart, Target, and Kohl’s, among others. The key objective of the Army’s licensing program is to promote brand awareness through the development of quality licensed products that introduce a modern approach to the U.S. Army brand. By federal law, licensing fees paid to the U.S. Army for the use of its trademarks provide support for the Army Trademark Licensing Program, and net licensing revenue is devoted to U.S. Army Morale, Welfare and Recreation programs.
About Beanstalk
Beanstalk, a global brand extension licensing agency, works closely with our clients to unlock brand equity and create many of the world’s most recognizable products and services. We help leading brands, celebrities, media properties, manufacturers and retailers creatively find ways to strengthen their relationship with their most important stakeholder – the consumer. Beanstalk offers a breadth of services across our practice areas, including brand representation, digital media representation (Tinderbox), manufacturer representation, cultural intelligence, creative services, legal and financial services, and royalty auditing. The company is headquartered in New York, with offices in London, Miami, Cincinnati, Mexico City and Sao Paulo, and affiliates throughout the world. Beanstalk is the recipient of the 2022 Licensing International Excellence Award for Best Licensing Agency. For more information, please visit www.beanstalk.com. Beanstalk is a member of the Omnicom Specialty Marketing Group.
Brianna Rios
