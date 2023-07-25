Wilde Lake Church, a Pensacola Church, and i9 Sports Join Forces to Promote Community Wellness and Youth Development
Through this collaboration, we envision fostering an environment where youth can grow physically, mentally, and spiritually, while also building lifelong connections within the community.”PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, USA, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wilde Lake Church, a prominent Pensacola church dedicated to fostering community growth and spiritual well-being, proudly announces its partnership with i9 Sports, a leading youth sports organization. Together, they aim to empower local youth through sports and promote holistic development within the community.
— Andy Blackmon
This innovative collaboration brings together Wilde Lake Church's commitment to fostering a strong sense of community and i9 Sports' expertise in providing high-quality youth sports programs. By leveraging their respective strengths, the organizations aim to create a positive impact on the lives of young individuals in Pensacola and surrounding neighborhoods.
Wilde Lake Church has a long-standing reputation for promoting inclusivity, compassion, and a sense of belonging among its congregation and community members. Through this partnership with i9 Sports, the church seeks to extend its outreach beyond spiritual growth and engage with young people through physical activity and sportsmanship.
i9 Sports, renowned for its emphasis on character-building sports experiences, shares Wilde Lake Church's values of integrity, teamwork, and fair play. Their well-structured sports programs provide an environment where children can learn essential life skills while enjoying the excitement of playing sports they love.
Key objectives of the Wilde Lake Church and i9 Sports partnership include:
- Enriching Youth Development: Together, they aim to cultivate physical, mental, and emotional growth in young individuals through positive sports experiences. This endeavor will instill values like discipline, perseverance, and respect for others.
- Strengthening Community Ties: The partnership seeks to foster a sense of unity and fellowship among families in the community. By coming together to support youth sports, they aim to build strong bonds and create a supportive network.
- Providing Accessible Sports Opportunities: With the joint effort, they aspire to make sports more accessible to children of all backgrounds. Through scholarships and flexible programs, they aim to ensure that no child is left behind due to financial constraints.
- Emphasizing Positive Role Models: The collaboration will prioritize the role of coaches and mentors who exemplify sportsmanship and uphold ethical values. These role models will inspire young athletes to strive for excellence on and off the field.
"We are thrilled to partner with i9 Sports to contribute positively to the lives of young people in our community," said Andy Blackmon, Lead Pastor at Wilde Lake Church. "Through this collaboration, we envision fostering an environment where youth can grow physically, mentally, and spiritually, while also building lifelong connections within the community."
"We believe in the power of sports to teach valuable life skills and create lasting memories," stated Justin W., area developer at i9 Sports. "By partnering with Wilde Lake Church, we can expand our reach and impact, making a difference in the lives of even more children in Pensacola and surrounding areas."
"We love i9 sports," stated Jennifer S., a parent that uses the program for her children. "Practice and games do not interfere with schoolwork. Our athlete has learned so much and loves to compete. The environment at i9 sports is welcoming and encouraging."
About Wilde Lake Church:
Wilde Lake Church, formerly known as Pine Forest Methodist Church, is a vibrant faith community dedicated to spreading love, hope, and spiritual growth. With a renewed commitment to inclusivity and outreach, the church seeks to create a nurturing environment for its members and the surrounding community. For more information, visit wildelake.church, visit one of their service times on Sunday morning at 9:00am and 11:00am or one of their small groups during Wednesday evening at 6:00pm, at 2800 Wilde Lake Blvd Pensacola FL 32526
About i9 Sports:
With over 3.5 million registrations in communities across the United States, i9 Sports is the nation’s largest multi-sport provider focused solely on high-quality, community-based kids sports leagues. Offering recreational sports leagues, camps, and clinics for kids in today’s most popular sports such as flag football, soccer, basketball, baseball, lacrosse and volleyball. Their coaches and instructors provide age-appropriate instruction that’s both fun for kids and convenient for busy families. They are committed to their mission of Helping Kids Succeed in Life Through Sports. That’s why they teach sportsmanship values alongside skills and drills every week. To them, it’s simply The Way Youth Sports Should Be. One can learn more at i9sports.com.
