OverPower Marketing Awards Fall 2024 Scholarship to Chrystal Thomas, Magna Cum Laude Student at Pensacola State College
We believe that supporting students like Chrystal is essential to fostering the next generation of professionals who will make a significant impact in their fields.”PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, USA, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OverPower Marketing, a premier digital marketing agency in Pensacola, is proud to announce Chrystal Thomas as the recipient of the Fall 2024 OverPower Marketing Scholarship. This scholarship recognizes outstanding students who demonstrate academic excellence, perseverance, and a passion for their chosen field of study. Chrystal, who is currently pursuing her Associate in Arts Degree in Cyber Forensics at Pensacola State College, exemplifies these qualities and more.
Chrystal Thomas, a 38-year-old single mother of three teenagers, has shown remarkable dedication and resilience in her educational journey. Despite numerous life challenges, she has excelled academically, graduating Magna Cum Laude with her AA degree in Criminal Justice and continuing her education in Cyber Forensics.
In her scholarship essay, Chrystal shared her inspiring story of balancing full-time work as a correctional officer with her studies and family responsibilities. She highlighted her motivation to succeed not only for herself but also to set an example for her children, two of whom are also students at Pensacola State College. Her commitment to education and her determination to overcome obstacles are truly commendable.
"I have overcome many life struggles to get to where I am now," Chrystal wrote. "I put off college for many years while trying to raise my kids and spend as much time with them as I could, while also working two jobs at one time. If I were awarded a scholarship, it would really help me financially while trying to finish my degree and show my children that anything can be accomplished if you apply yourself and push yourself."
Chrystal's dedication to her studies and her aspirations in Cyber Forensics reflect the values that OverPower Marketing aims to support through this scholarship. Her long-term goals include working with a local law enforcement agency and eventually joining a remote Cyber Forensics company, allowing her to travel and further her professional development.
Oren Powell, co-owner and founder of OverPower Marketing, expressed his admiration for Chrystal's achievements. "We are honored to award the Fall 2024 OverPower Marketing Scholarship to Chrystal Thomas. Her story of perseverance, hard work, and commitment to education is truly inspiring. We believe that supporting students like Chrystal is essential to fostering the next generation of professionals who will make a significant impact in their fields."
The OverPower Marketing Scholarship provides financial assistance to support Chrystal's educational endeavors and reduce the financial stress associated with pursuing higher education. This award will allow her to focus more on her studies and family, providing a path to achieving her academic and professional goals.
OverPower Marketing congratulates Chrystal Thomas on her exceptional achievements and wishes her continued success in her studies and future career. The company remains dedicated to empowering students and promoting excellence in education through initiatives like the OverPower Marketing Scholarship.
About OverPower Marketing:
OverPower Marketing is a leading online marketing agency in Pensacola, FL, specializing in providing comprehensive marketing solutions to businesses across various industries. With a team of experienced professionals, OverPower Marketing helps clients achieve their marketing goals by utilizing innovative strategies and cutting-edge technologies. The company is committed to delivering outstanding results and building long-term partnerships with its clients.
