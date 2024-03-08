LaborMax Staffing, Employment Agency in Anchorage, Wins Prestigious Best NOI Award Two Years in a Row
LaborMax Staffing, Employment Agency in Anchorage, Wins Prestigious Best NOI Award Two Years in a Row
Ambar and her team's back-to-back wins for the Best NOI Award are a testament to their hard work, dedication, and the innovative strategies they've implemented.”ANCHORAGE, AK, USA, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LaborMax Staffing is proud to announce that the Anchorage branch, an employment agency in Anchorage led by Sales Branch Manager Ambar Perez, has been awarded the esteemed Best NOI Award for the years 2022 and 2023. This distinguished award is normally presented annually to the branch within the company that has demonstrated exceptional profitability and operational excellence.
— Jonny McCreary
Under the guidance of Ambar Perez, the Anchorage team has consistently outperformed, showcasing their commitment to quality, efficiency, and unmatched client service. Their remarkable ability to drive growth and maintain operational excellence has set a benchmark within LaborMax Staffing, earning them the Best NOI Award for two consecutive years.
Jonny McCreary, Co-Founder/Key Account Specialist of LaborMax Staffing, expressed his admiration for the Anchorage branch's achievements: "Ambar and her team's back-to-back wins for the Best NOI Award are a testament to their hard work, dedication, and the innovative strategies they've implemented. Their success is not just a win for the Anchorage branch but a significant achievement for the entire LaborMax family. Their outstanding performance and commitment to excellence embody the values and standards we hold at LaborMax Staffing. We are incredibly proud of Ambar and her team for setting such a high standard and thank them for their significant contributions to our company's success."
The Best NOI Award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire team at the Anchorage branch. Their efforts have not only contributed to the company's bottom line but have also set a precedent for other branches within the organization.
"Ambar and her staff are very responsive to my requests," stated Alaska Event Services's Debra George, a client of LaborMax Staffing - Anchorage. "They work hard to send us extra help when we need it - sometimes on short notice. Ambar does an excellent job of communicating with me and she understands our work and deadlines."
LaborMax Staffing congratulates Ambar Perez and her entire team on their outstanding achievements and looks forward to their continued success.
About LaborMax Staffing
LaborMax Staffing is a leading national staffing agency in Anchorage and across the US that provides innovative workforce solutions to various industries across the United States. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for helping people find great jobs, LaborMax has established itself as a key player in the staffing industry. For more information, please visit our website at labormax.net.
Ambar Perez
LaborMax Staffing - Anchorage
email us here
LaborMax Staffing Recruiting