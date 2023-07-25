Global Hiking Gear and Equipment Market valued over US$23 billion in 2021, to experience significant growth
The global hiking gear and equipment market was valued at US$23.684 billion in 2021.
The increasing demand for sports activities among the younger population, particularly millennials is a major factor propelling the global hiking gear and equipment market growth.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2023 and 2028, Global Hiking Gear and Equipment Market was valued at US$23.684 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to propel significantly over the coming years.
The prime factor propelling the global hiking gear and equipment market growth is the increasing demand for sports activities among the younger population, particularly millennials. Rising disposable incomes are also supporting this demand for recreational and sporting activities.
Hiking, trekking, and outdoor activities have been gaining popularity among the population of all age groups, leading to an increased demand for high-quality gear and equipment. The hiking gear and equipment market encompasses a wide range of products designed to enhance the hiking experience, ensure safety, and provide comfort during outdoor excursions.
Various acquisitions and advancements are taking place in the market that are driving the global hiking gear and equipment market. For instance, In January 2019: Callway Golf Company completed the acquisition of Jack Wolfskin, an international premium outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment brand, for approximately $476 million.
In May 2021, Rab, a renowned British brand known for developing mountain basics such as jackets, base layers, and sleeping bags, expanded its adventure gear lineup by introducing a range of packs. It sees itself as a brand that can deliver packages that fulfill a wide range of demands while complementing its garment offerings.
The hiking gear and equipment market is segmented into clothing, footwear, backpack, equipment, and accessories based on product type. The growing demand for hiking boots and shoes with sturdy soles, waterproof features, and ankle support is anticipated to drive the footwear segment growth during the forecast period. Durable and weather-resistant clothing, such as moisture-wicking shirts, breathable jackets, convertible pants, and UV-protective gear is also driving the clothing segment.
The market is segmented into men, women, and kids based on end-users. The increasing awareness of health and fitness, growing interest in outdoor activities, rise in adventure tourism, and the influence of social media promoting nature-based experiences are driving the growth of the end-user segment.
The market is further segmented into online and offline based on the sales channel. Online sales channel refers to the process of buying and selling products through internet-based platforms, such as e-commerce websites, online marketplaces, and the official websites of manufacturers and retailers. The popularity and growth of online sales for hiking gear and equipment is increasing rapidly.
According to geographic segmentation, North America is estimated to hold a sizable share of the hiking gear and equipment market during the forecast period owing to the high rate of participation of people in outdoor sports and activities in countries like the U.S. and Canada. Rising construction activities related to hiking trails in the U.S. are leading to a further increase in the number of hikers, thus positively impacting the growth of the regional market. The number of trail permits issued by the Pacific Crest Trail Association, which runs from Mexico to Canada, increased from 1,879 in 2013 to 7,313 in 2018.
According to the Appalachian Trail Conservancy (ATC), the number of hikers setting out from Georgia to Maine increased to 3,735 in 2017 from 1,460 in 2010.
The market research study includes coverage of Marmot Mountain LLC, THE NORTH FACE, A VF COMPANY, Black Diamond Equipment, Ltd, Columbia Sportswear Company, Equinox Ltd., Fenix Outdoor International AG, Montbell Co., Ltd., Yeti Holding Inc., Decathlon S.A, Wildcraft, SALOMON International, Callaway Golf Company (Jack Wolfskin), and Anta Sports (Arc'teryx) among other significant players in the hiking gear and equipment market.
This global hiking gear and equipment market study segments the market on the following basis:
• By Product Type
o Clothing
o Footwear
o Backpack
o Equipment
o Accessories
• By End-User
o Men
o Women
o Kids
• By Sales Channel
o Online
o Offline
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• France
• Germany
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
