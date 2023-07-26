DC Smarter announces DC Vision powered by the Now Platform

DC Smarter announces DC Vision powered by the Now Platform to enable seamless integration for IT field engineers and their work

DC Smarter announces DC Vision powered by the Now Platform to enable seamless integration for IT field engineers and their work

DC Smarter announces DC Vision powered by the Now Platform to enable seamless integration for IT field engineers and their work

By marrying DC Vision's Augmented Reality capabilities with ServiceNow's IT Service Management, we provide field engineers with a streamlined, efficient tool for handling change requests. ”
— Jörg Hesselink, CEO of DC Smarter
OTTWEILER, GERMANY, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DC Smarter today announced DC Vision an integration with ServiceNow to enable field engineers to efficiently visualize, via Augmented Reality technology, the specific changes they need to perform, enhancing productivity and accuracy in field operations. The joint effort enables DC Smarter to create better experiences and drive value for customers through its unique solution built with the Now Platform.

ServiceNow’s expansive partner ecosystem and partner program is critical to support the $220 billion market opportunity for the Now Platform. The revamped ServiceNow Partner Program recognizes and rewards partners for their varied expertise and experience to drive opportunities, open new markets, and help joint customers in their digital transformation efforts.

As a Registered Build Partner, the certified solution provides direct access and seamless integration with DC Vision and is available in DC Vision portal.

Integrating DC Vision with the ServiceNow IT Service Management product offers a transformative approach to IT operations by allowing field engineers to precisely visualize and execute specific change requests using Augmented Reality. This is a new level of efficiency, accuracy, and speed to ITSM procedures, thus enhancing productivity, reducing errors, and streamlining the response time to changes and incidents in the IT landscape.

"Our integration with the ServiceNow platform ushers in a new era of digital transformation for our customers. By marrying DC Vision's Augmented Reality capabilities with ServiceNow's IT Service Management, we provide field engineers with a streamlined, efficient tool for handling change requests. The Now Platform's robustness and scalability accelerate our customers' digital journeys, redefining productivity and setting a new benchmark for operational efficiency," said Jörg Hesselink, CEO of DC Smarter.

“Partnerships succeed best when we lean into our unique skills and expertise and have a clear view into the problem we’re trying to solve,” said Erica Volini, senior vice president of global partnerships at ServiceNow. DC Smarter’s integration extends our reach well beyond where we can go alone and represents the legacy and goals of the Now Platform. I am thrilled to see the continued innovation we will achieve together to help organisations succeed in the era of digital business.”


About DC Smarter
DC Smarter is a brand of FacIT FixIT GmbH, a managed service provider based in Germany. The founders Jörg Hesselink and Ismar Efendic have many years of experience in the data center market. The DC Vision® software they developed is based on the concept of the digital twin and uses augmented reality glasses, smartphones, or tablets to optimize the maintenance and care of the IT infrastructure in data centers. For more information, see https://dc-smarter.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.  

Alma Efendic
DC Smarter
email us here

You just read:

DC Smarter announces DC Vision powered by the Now Platform

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Retail, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Alma Efendic
DC Smarter
Company/Organization
FacIT FixIT GmbH
Vincent Van Gogh Strasse 13
Ottweiler, 66564
Germany
+49 173 1596184
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
DC Smarter announces DC Vision powered by the Now Platform
DC Smarter and Schneider Electric to co-host an insightful session on AI in DCIM
DC Smarter unveils DC Vision - designed to save time, optimise productivity and reduce downtime
View All Stories From This Author