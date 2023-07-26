DC Smarter announces DC Vision powered by the Now Platform
DC Smarter announces DC Vision powered by the Now Platform to enable seamless integration for IT field engineers and their work
By marrying DC Vision's Augmented Reality capabilities with ServiceNow's IT Service Management, we provide field engineers with a streamlined, efficient tool for handling change requests. ”OTTWEILER, GERMANY, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DC Smarter today announced DC Vision an integration with ServiceNow to enable field engineers to efficiently visualize, via Augmented Reality technology, the specific changes they need to perform, enhancing productivity and accuracy in field operations. The joint effort enables DC Smarter to create better experiences and drive value for customers through its unique solution built with the Now Platform.
— Jörg Hesselink, CEO of DC Smarter
ServiceNow’s expansive partner ecosystem and partner program is critical to support the $220 billion market opportunity for the Now Platform. The revamped ServiceNow Partner Program recognizes and rewards partners for their varied expertise and experience to drive opportunities, open new markets, and help joint customers in their digital transformation efforts.
As a Registered Build Partner, the certified solution provides direct access and seamless integration with DC Vision and is available in DC Vision portal.
Integrating DC Vision with the ServiceNow IT Service Management product offers a transformative approach to IT operations by allowing field engineers to precisely visualize and execute specific change requests using Augmented Reality. This is a new level of efficiency, accuracy, and speed to ITSM procedures, thus enhancing productivity, reducing errors, and streamlining the response time to changes and incidents in the IT landscape.
"Our integration with the ServiceNow platform ushers in a new era of digital transformation for our customers. By marrying DC Vision's Augmented Reality capabilities with ServiceNow's IT Service Management, we provide field engineers with a streamlined, efficient tool for handling change requests. The Now Platform's robustness and scalability accelerate our customers' digital journeys, redefining productivity and setting a new benchmark for operational efficiency," said Jörg Hesselink, CEO of DC Smarter.
“Partnerships succeed best when we lean into our unique skills and expertise and have a clear view into the problem we’re trying to solve,” said Erica Volini, senior vice president of global partnerships at ServiceNow. DC Smarter’s integration extends our reach well beyond where we can go alone and represents the legacy and goals of the Now Platform. I am thrilled to see the continued innovation we will achieve together to help organisations succeed in the era of digital business.”
About DC Smarter
DC Smarter is a brand of FacIT FixIT GmbH, a managed service provider based in Germany. The founders Jörg Hesselink and Ismar Efendic have many years of experience in the data center market. The DC Vision® software they developed is based on the concept of the digital twin and uses augmented reality glasses, smartphones, or tablets to optimize the maintenance and care of the IT infrastructure in data centers. For more information, see https://dc-smarter.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn
ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.
Alma Efendic
DC Smarter
email us here