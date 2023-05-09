DC Smarter and Schneider Electric to co-host an insightful session on AI in DCIM
DC Smarter is excited to announce its collaboration with Schneider Electric for an insightful session at the Data Center World Frankfurt fair
We are thrilled to partner with Schneider Electric for this insightful session. It's a fantastic opportunity to share our knowledge and expertise with data center professionals.”OTTWEILER, GERMANY, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DC Smarter is excited to announce its collaboration with Schneider Electric for an insightful session at the Data Center World Frankfurt Fair, titled "DCIM and Artificial Intelligence: How AI and Machine Learning Can Improve Data Center Efficiency and Predictive Maintenance." This session will take place on May 11 from 11:55 to 12:45 PM in the Critical Infrastructure Theater.
— Ismar Efendic, Co-founder of DC Smarter
Key Points of the Session:
• DCIM and today's state
• The future of data centers and how AI can help
• Customer perspective on AI-driven DCIM solutions
Michal Chrustowicz, Teamlead Software Solution Architects and Consultants at Schneider Electric, added, "This collaboration with DC Smarter is a testament to our shared vision of driving innovation in the data center industry. We look forward to discussing how AI and Machine Learning can significantly enhance efficiency and predictive maintenance in data centers."
The presentation will delve into the future of data centers and how AI and Machine Learning technologies are revolutionizing the industry by optimizing efficiency, reducing operational costs, and enhancing predictive maintenance strategies.
The Data Center World Frankfurt Fair is an exceptional opportunity for professionals in the field to expand their knowledge and network with fellow experts and enthusiasts. Attendees are encouraged to register now and secure their spot for this must-attend session. To easily add this event to your calendar, follow a few simple steps, ensuring that you don't miss out on this exciting opportunity to learn from industry leaders.
Join DC Smarter and Schneider Electric at the Data Center World Frankfurt Fair for this engaging session and discover the latest innovations in data center management and artificial intelligence. Don't forget to visit their stands (DC Smarter - B105 and Schneider Electric - C020) to explore their cutting-edge solutions!
