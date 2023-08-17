CloudLabs Publishes Case Study Showcasing Successful Partnership with Seneca Polytechnic for Enhanced IT Training
Our collective satisfaction with their services has been beyond measure, and we look forward to continuing this fruitful partnership to further grow in the cloud industry in the future.”REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Spektra Systems (https://spektrasystems.com/) is delighted to announce the release of a case study that discusses its successful partnership with Seneca Polytechnic's School of Information Technology Administration & Security since January 2022. The case study demonstrates how Seneca Polytechnic has utilized CloudLabs' services to provide over 1200 student accounts with improved hands-on lab experiences in their information technology courses.
Seneca Polytechnic is a public college in Canada which provides comprehensive polytechnic education, offering diverse full-time and part-time programs both in-person and online that combine rigorous academics with practical training for various careers. The School of IT Administration and Security at Seneca Polytechnic offers comprehensive training and expertise in the field of information technology, equipping students to specialize in IT infrastructures, project management and IT security.
Seneca Polytechnic's School of IT Administration and Security had previously encountered challenges while utilizing Microsoft's Azure for Students program for virtual training. The program's limitations, such as inadequate credits, insufficient cost control mechanisms, and challenges in delivering courses to large student groups, prompted the institution to seek alternative solutions.
The school approached Spektra Systems for a scalable solution to provide a virtual hands-on experience, ensuring practical understanding and job-readiness for students engaged in Azure-related training courses. With CloudLabs' hands-on labs from Spektra Systems, the school now extends the benefits of the Azure for Students program to all its students.
The case study delves into the challenges encountered by Seneca Polytechnic's School of Information Technology Administration and Security in delivering scalable virtual hands-on training for advanced technology courses such as Computer System Technician, Data Storage and Management Technologies, and Cloud Architecture and Administration. Additionally, it highlights the innovative solutions devised by CloudLabs to overcome these challenges successfully.
With CloudLabs, Seneca Polytechnic reaps the various benefits, including:
● Streamlined lab setups and scalable distribution
● Customizable cloud credit thresholds
● Flexible credit extensions
● Automated offboarding for resource management
● Enhanced security in Azure environments
David Trinh, Academic Program Manager at School of IT Administration and Security, Seneca Polytechnic, added, “Spektra Systems’ responsiveness and support have been nothing short of outstanding. They have demonstrated remarkable flexibility in accommodating our unique processes and challenges, resulting in a seamless and highly productive collaboration. Thanks to CloudLabs, we have successfully delivered Azure-related courses to a substantial number of students in various programs.”
To download the complete case study, visit https://cloudlabs.ai/case-studies/seneca/.
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐤𝐭𝐫𝐚 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 :
Spektra Systems is a partner-focused cloud solutions company. At Spektra, our mission is to enable technology partners for Microsoft, Amazon, and others to achieve more with the help of effective business and technology innovation.
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝𝐋𝐚𝐛𝐬 :
CloudLabs is a hands-on lab platform that enables immersive content experiences and allows consistent and seamless engagement through a virtual training platform, practice test, and online hands-on learning environment.
To learn how to deliver a seamless and hassle-free learning experience while efficiently supporting thousands of lab environments at scale, visit: https://cloudlabs.ai/
