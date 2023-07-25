MarketsandMarkets Announces Next-Gen Immuno-Oncology Conference - EU Edition in Frankfurt, Germany
Our inaugral MarketsandMarkets Next Gen Immuno-Oncology Conference to be held on 5th – 6th October 2023, in Frankfurt, would address the challenges and futureFRANKFURT, HESSE, GERMANY, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MarketsandMarkets is delighted to announce the highly anticipated Next-Gen Immuno-Oncology Conference - EU Edition, scheduled to take place on 5th - 6th October 2023 at an esteemed venue in Frankfurt, Germany. This prestigious event will bring together leading experts and professionals from the field of immuno-oncology, fostering an atmosphere of knowledge-sharing and cutting-edge advancements.
The conference is set to host an impressive lineup of distinguished speakers, each renowned for their significant contributions to the field of immuno-oncology. Among the esteemed experts on-boarded for this event are:
1. Pier Francesco Ferrucci - Director, Tumour Biotherapy Unit, European Institute of Oncology, Italy
2. Sonia Maciá - Executive Medical Director, LAVA Therapeutics, Spain
3. Vaios Karanikas - Biomarker Experimental Medicine Leader, Oncology, Roche Switzerland
4. Ariel Marcotegui - Medical Science Liaison, Oncology, Amgen, Spain
5. Philip Beer - Chief Scientific Officer, Step Pharma, UK
This conference is a unique opportunity for delegates to gain insights from these distinguished speakers who have a wealth of experience and expertise in the field of immuno-oncology. Attendees will be exposed to the latest research findings, breakthrough technologies, and innovative treatment strategies that are reshaping the future of cancer therapy.
Delegates who register for the MarketsandMarkets Next-Gen Immuno-Oncology Conference - EU Edition will benefit from networking opportunities with industry thought leaders, interactive panel discussions, case studies, and in-depth workshops. This two-day event promises to be an immersive experience that will empower attendees to stay ahead in the rapidly advancing immuno-oncology landscape.
In addition to the Next-Gen Immuno-Oncology Conference, MarketsandMarkets is also hosting the co-located Biomarker and Companion Diagnostics Conference - EU Edition, which will run alongside. This co-located conference will delve into the emerging trends, challenges, and opportunities in biomarker research and companion diagnostics, complementing the broader spectrum of immuno-oncology discussions.
About MarketsandMarketsTM Conferences
One of the world's top companies for B2B conferences, summits, and corporate events is MarketsandMarketsTM Conferences. Our events give business executives, decision-makers, and subject-matter experts a forum for networking, knowledge exchange, and discussion of the most recent advancements in their specialised industries. We provide coverage for many different areas, including pharmaceuticals, healthcare, biotechnology, information technology, and many more. Excellent delegates from all over the world, such as Fortune 500 firms, SMEs, startups, and others, regularly attend our events.
We bring together top experts from academia, business, and government at our conferences to share knowledge and best practices, talk about opportunities and problems, and examine new trends and technology. Our conferences are geared towards offering high-quality and informative content.
We at MarketsandMarkets Conferences are dedicated to giving our attendees the most beneficial and educational experience we can. We are committed to providing events that beyond the expectations of our participants and work hard to foster an environment that fosters collaboration, creativity, and thought leadership. Discover the most recent trends, innovations, and best practices in your sector by attending our upcoming conference.
Contact Us:
Nayantara Patil
MarketsandMarkets
+91 70305 60809
email us here
