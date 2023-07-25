Mayflower Entertainment, Horror Puzzle Adventure Game, Twin Mind: Power of Love, Official Asia Release - July 20

Title image for Twin Mind: Power of Love (Source: Mayflower Entertainment) Real game-play image from Twin Mind: Power of Love (Source: Mayflower Entertainment) Real game-play image from Twin Mind: Power of Love (Source: Mayflower Entertainment) Real game-play image from Twin Mind: Power of Love (Source: Mayflower Entertainment) Real game-play image from Twin Mind: Power of Love (Source: Mayflower Entertainment)

- Escape-room-style casual puzzle adventure game based on a strong story and with lots of puzzles to solve

EUNPYEONG-GU, SEOUL, KOREA, July 25, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The game publishing company Mayflower Entertainment (CEO Eric Youm) announced today that the official PC version of the puzzle adventure game Twin Mind: Power of Love (developed by Do Games) will be released on Steam in Asia on July 20.Do Games, a partner company of the famous casual game publisher Big Fish Games, has developed casual games since 2010. Most of the games developed were rated highly among the games published by Big Fish Games. By developing games for various platforms, including PC and mobile phones, Do Games has offered games designed with strong stories, imagination, and creativity, for users around the world, and has developed and released more than 50 games through various series, such as City Legends and Myth of Reality.In the world of Twin Mind: Power of Love, players will become Randall and Eleanor, the twin detectives who each bring a unique approach to every case. Randall is a forensics expert who uses science and logic, while Eleanor uses intuition and arcane mysticism to find the clues.Through this story-based game, players will feel like the main character in a movie as they work their way through countless puzzles, escape from secret rooms, and converse with colorful characters. Experience the thrills and excitement of this can’t-miss Collector’s Edition, complete with bonus chapters.A representative of Mayflower Entertainment says, “We expect that through the puzzle adventure game Twin Mind: Power of Love players will experience a thoroughly exiting summer thrill as well as satisfying intellectual entertainment.”Through a strategic partnership with Do Games, Mayflower Entertainment plans to continue to introduce a majority of its products to the Asia market in the form of mobile and PC games.

