Latin American Dental Implants and Final Abutments Market Projected to Reach $892 Million with a Remarkable 12.6% CAGR

Latin America's dental implant market is poised for robust growth, fueled by factors such as the widespread adoption of cutting-edge technologies and comprehensive training in implantology.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, CEO and Senior Partner at iData Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a global consulting and market research firm, has just released exclusive research on the Latin American Market for Dental Implants and Final Abutments. The research provides valuable insights into market trends, developments, and competition. Market growth in Latin America will be driven by an array of factors, including, but not limited to, the increasing acceptance of advanced technologies and improved training courses in implantology. As more general practitioners receive training in implantology techniques such as the utilization of treatment planning software for implant placement and computer-guided surgery, the need to specialize will become diminished. Companies have invested in training programs to familiarize dentists with their products, thereby building brand awareness and loyalty to the company. Established market players can afford to invest much more, giving them a crucial advantage. The more the dentists look toward implantology as a feasible option for their patient, the more the dental implant market will expand.

According to iData's 2023 Latin America Dental Implants and Final Abutments Suite of Market Reports, the overall market reached a valuation of just over $387 million in 2022 and is projected to experience tremendous growth throughout the forecast period, reaching a value of over $892 million by 2029 through a cumulative average growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. Interestingly, the Brazilian market in particular is set to see the strongest growth rate over the course of the forecast period, even higher than the average in Latin America. This comprehensive report suite provides insights into various aspects of the markets, including, procedures, unit sales, average selling prices, market drivers and limiters, competitive market share analysis, and other relevant information.

iData's analysis also includes detailed segmentation spanning across 5 unique market segments within the Latin American Region including dental implants, final abutments, instrument kits, treatment planning software and surgical guides markets.

In 2022, the dental implant and final abutment market in Latin America saw Straumann Group emerge as the dominant competitor, leveraging its brand recognition and a strong history of developing top-tier dental implants. Straumann's success extended to the premium implant segment, supported by a comprehensive range of associated products. Neodent, Straumann's subsidiary, played a vital role in the company's triumph in the value implant segment in the region. Straumann's focus on mergers and acquisitions further fortified its position as a market leader. S.I.N. secured the second-leading position in the market, offering a wide array of value-priced dental implant products with notable approvals from regulatory bodies. The recent acquisition of S.I.N. by Henry Schein is expected to propel its success in Latin America. BioHorizons held the third-leading spot by complementing dental implant sales with regenerative products and continuous research and development to maintain a competitive edge with innovative offerings.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the Latin America Dental Implants and Final Abutments Market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the Market and what are the market shares of the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Companies Included in this Report:

3Shape, Globtek Implant System, AB Dental, Henry Schein, Adin Dental, HIOSSEN, Align Technologies, Implacil De Bortoli, Astra Tech, Intraoss, Bicon, Keystone Dental, BioHorizons, Leone, BioImplants, MegaGen, Bionnovation, MIS Implants, BTI, NeoBiotech, Conexão, Osstem Implant, Cortex, Phibo, DentoFlex Dental Laboratory, Planmeca, Dentsply Sirona, Plenum, Dérig, S.I.N., DIO, Signo Vinces, DSP Biomedical, Straumann Group, Emfils, Systhex, Envista, TitaniumFix, FGM, ZimVie

Follow the link below to download a Free Research Summary of the Latin American Market Report Suite for Dental Implants and Final Abutments:

https://idataresearch.com/product/dental-implants-market-latin-america/

For Further Information

More insights like this can be found in the latest reports by iData. Please email us at info@idataresearch.net or register online for a brochure and synopsis.

About iData

iData Research is an international consulting and market research firm dedicated to empowering confident strategic decisions within the medical device, dental, and pharmaceutical industries.

www.idataresearch.com