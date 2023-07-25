Submit Release
"Driving Force" - A Compelling Faith-Based Film, Is Now Streaming on Tubi TV

Acclaimed Director Antoine Allen Presents a Captivating Drama of Faith, Redemption, and Forgiveness, Starring Lester Greene, Jacinth Headlam, and Nakia Dillard

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Antoine Allen Films LLC is excited to announce the release of "DRIVING FORCE," a poignant and inspiring faith-based film directed by Antoine Allen. This remarkable production, now available for streaming exclusively on Tubi TV, takes viewers on a profound journey of self-discovery, forgiveness, and the power of faith. With an extraordinary cast including Lester Greene, Jacinth Headlam, and Nakia Dillard, "DRIVING FORCE" promises to captivate and uplift audiences across the globe.

"DRIVING FORCE" tells the heartrending story of a man shattered by the devastating consequences of a drunk driving accident that tragically claims the life of his young daughter. Plunged into a world of grief, guilt, and despair, he navigates through the depths of his own faith to find forgiveness, redemption, and a renewed sense of purpose.

Watch the DRIVING FORCE Movie Trailer on YouTube - https://youtu.be/LtMNv2u6Bdw

Director Antoine Allen masterfully weaves together a rich and engaging narrative, skillfully exploring the protagonist's spiritual, emotional, and psychological journey. Using the backdrop of this gripping tragedy, Allen delves into profound themes, encouraging viewers to reflect on their own beliefs, values, and the transformative power of forgiveness.

Lester Greene delivers a powerful and heartfelt performance, perfectly embodying the complex emotions and struggles faced by the film's protagonist. Jacinth Headlam and Nakia Dillard bring authenticity and depth to their respective roles, creating a compelling ensemble that enhances the film's overall impact.

"DRIVING FORCE" is now available for streaming on Tubi TV, providing audiences with a unique opportunity to experience a faith-based film that will resonate deeply within their hearts and minds. This collaboration with Tubi TV ensures that the film reaches a wide and diverse audience, fostering meaningful dialogue and inspiring spiritual growth.

The film's exploration of faith, redemption, and forgiveness serves as a powerful reminder of the transformational potential of believing in something greater than oneself. Director Antoine Allen's masterful storytelling and the exceptional performances of the cast make "DRIVING FORCE" a must-watch for fans of faith-based cinema.

Watch on DRIVING FORCE on Tubi TV: https://tubitv.com/movies/100005698/driving-force

For further information, press inquiries, or interview requests, please contact: Antoine@AntoineAllenFilms.com

To learn more, visit: https://www.antoineallenfilms.com

For updates, follow Antoine Allen Films on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/AntoineAllenFilms/

About Director Antoine Allen:
Antoine Allen is an accomplished and visionary director who has successfully brought captivating stories to the screen. With a deep passion for faith-based storytelling, Allen's films touch the hearts and minds of audiences, encouraging spiritual introspection and personal growth.

About Tubi TV:
Tubi TV is a leading free streaming service that offers an extensive library of movies and TV shows. With a commitment to making entertainment accessible to all, Tubi TV provides a diverse range of genres, including faith-based content, to millions of viewers worldwide.

