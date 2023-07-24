Submit Release
Governor Abbott Appoints Wetmore To Texas Facilities Commission

TEXAS, July 24 - July 24, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Bob Wetmore to the Texas Facilities Commission for a term set to expire on January 31, 2027. The Commission builds, maintains, and supports state buildings and property across the state. In addition, the Commission is responsible for the construction of Texas’ border wall along the southern border.

Bob Wetmore of Austin is principal and founding partner of Cornerstone Architects, LLP. He is a member of the Texas Board of Architectural Examiners and the Capitol Complex Master Plan Expert Review Panel. He has served on the boards of Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children (CASA) of Travis County, Austin Boys’ Choir, the Home Builders Association of Greater Austin, and as an architectural representative for the Custom Residential Architects Network. Additionally, he is a graduate of the Leadership Austin program and works with several advocacy organizations and volunteers throughout the city of Austin. Wetmore received a Bachelor of Science in Architecture from the College of Engineering at Texas Tech University.

