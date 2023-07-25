Now Available on BFD/Audium Nashville: Lisa Brokop's Newest Single “Come Back Bobbie Gentry”
Bobbie Gentry is a fascinating woman. There is such mystery around her life and why she disappeared out of the limelight. I wish I could sit down and have a coffee with her and ask her about it.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadian Country Music Awards winner, Lisa Brokop released her debut single on BFD/Audium Nashville “Come Back Bobbie Gentry" on July 21. Written by Brokop and Paul Jefferson (Keith Urban & Aaron Tippon), this blues infused track finds Lisa blazing down the lane of Country/Americana music that so boldly became a part of her brand and spawned from influences like Bonnie Raitt.
— Lisa Brokop
“Bobbie Gentry is a fascinating woman. There is such mystery around her life and why she disappeared out of the limelight after such a huge success. I wish I could sit down and have a coffee with her and ask her about it,” says Lisa Brokop.
Produced by Chuck Rhodes and Buddy Hyatt, "Come Back Bobbie Gentry" serves as the first preview of her forthcoming album Who's Gonna Fill These Heels coming in September. Fans can download or stream the single by clicking here.
Below is a selection of lyrics from “Come Back Bobbie Gentry”
It's hard to let it go, cause I'm still throwing flowers up here off the bridge into the mighty water.
Come back Bobbie Gentry, come back
Bring me to the present cause I still live in your past
I wonder where you are
What happened to your heart
Consider giving me a second chance
Come back Bobbie Gentry, come back
About Lisa Brokop
It’s not often – in fact, some might say very rare – for an artist to have an enduring musical career. In a day and age when most artists barely flicker for a moment before fading out of the spotlight, Lisa Brokop is set to celebrate 30 remarkable years of singing, songwriting and performing. What’s the secret to her success? “I love what I do,” says Brokop. “Every note I sing, whether in the studio or from the stage, is true. It hasn’t always been an easy road. There have been many curves, bumps and detours. But really, it is the love of the music that motivates each step I take in the business. It keeps me moving forward. And I think fans feel and appreciate that love.”
Lisa’s love affair with performing began in suburban Vancouver, British Columbia. As a baby, it was clear to her parents that she was special - She was singing before she could talk! By the age of 7, she was on stage with her musical mother and brother, performing everything from polkas to Kenny Rogers' classics. By age 12, she was sitting in with other Vancouver bands, and went professional at age 15 when she joined a touring band. A year later she began a solo career and released "Daddy Sing To Me", the first of a string of successful singles from her independent debut album My Love.
At the age of 19, Lisa landed the lead female role in the feature film Harmony Cats. The movie, in which Lisa plays a country singer who leaves home in search of a big break in Nashville, proved to be prophetic. Shortly after filming wrapped, and on the strength of her very first Nashville showcase, Lisa was signed to Capitol Records. Over the next three years, she released two critically acclaimed albums, the Canadian-certified Gold record Every Little Girls Dream and the self-titled Lisa Brokop, which garnered hits such as "Give Me a Ring Sometime," "Take That,” "Before He Kissed Me," and "She Can't Save Him.” In 1995, the prestigious Academy of Country Music recognized Lisa with an award nomination for Top New Female Vocalist.
In 1998, Lisa signed with Sony Nashville/Columbia Records and released When You Get To Be You featuring the hit singles "What's Not To Love,” "How Do I Let Go” and the top-10 smash hit "Better Off Broken."
Now comfortably established in her adopted home of Nashville, Tennessee, she took some time away from the rigors of the road and discovered a hidden wellspring of songwriting talent, which gave her renewed self-respect, strength and determination. The result was Undeniable, a Canadian independent album that saw Lisa recognized with a series of Canadian Country Music Awards, including two nods for Independent Song of the Year for the hits "Something Undeniable" and "I'd Like to See You Try," and three consecutive trophy wins for Independent Female Artist of the Year. It was during this time that Lisa really began to get noticed for her songwriting abilities. All ten songs on Undeniable were co-written by Lisa and before long other stars were recording tracks she penned, including Reba McEntire, Terri Clark and Pam Tillis.
In 2004, Lisa signed with Curb/Asylum Records and released a breathtaking collection of songs entitled Hey, Do You Know Me. From the poignant title track to classic ballads like "Just a Girl" and "Try Me Again Around Midnight,” Lisa crafted an album that she was truly proud of - a perfect combination of compelling music and gripping lyrics.
Brokop’s seventh album, Beautiful Tragedy was released in August 2008 on the independent Ellbea Records label and featured the top-20 hit "Break It". Eleven of the album's twelve tracks were co-written by Brokop and all tracks were produced by Brokop and her husband Paul Jefferson. Lisa and Paul welcomed baby Ivy into their lives in August 2009. The couple released a duo project The Jeffersons in 2011.
In 2013, Lisa returned to commercial country radio and had success with songs "Let It Burn" and "Love Me If You Can" both of which were produced by fellow Canadian superstar Carolyn Dawn Johnson.
Embarking on a new chapter, Brokop put together the new musical venture, "Lisa Brokop: The Patsy Cline Project". Lisa pays homage to one of country music's greatest ladies with some of Cline's classic hits like Sweet Dreams and Walkin After Midnight as well as some of her own material specifically written for the project.
"When I first started singing, I would sing some of Patsy's songs because I didn't have my own. They are still among some of my favorites today and I am so excited to have the opportunity to honor this amazing lady and the incredible music she gave us!"
Stay tuned for tour dates and a new album in the coming months.
