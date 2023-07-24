N. Wayne Bell celebrates milestone with Rolling Stone Culture Council
I feel at home with the Rolling Stone Culture Council, a curated, safe space for visionary leaders to convene and support one another. Motivating, honest, hard working professionals.”ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- N. Wayne Bell, CEO-Founder, Really Big Coloring Books® Inc | ColoringBook.com, is celebrating a one-year anniversary as a member of the Rolling Stone Culture Council, an invitation-only network of leaders on the cutting edge of what’s new in culture. "I feel at home with the Rolling Stone Culture Council. They provide a curated, safe space for visionary leaders to convene and support one another, said Bell. The editorial support RS provides as they give voice to my writings is golden. The small maintenance fee to RSCC editors and journalists to review, support and help assure my articles are well designed and written makes this a perfect match. As they deserve it for the professionalism alone."
— N. Wayne Bell
“We are so pleased to have Wayne Bell entering year two as a member of Rolling Stone Culture Council," said Scott Gerber, co-founder of Rolling Stone Culture Council. “The council brings together members with the right mix of expertise, passion, and energy to do great things. Individuals, businesses, and industries all benefit from the learning and collaboration happening inside. Wayne Bell brings valuable insights to this community.”
"I feel so at home with the Rolling Stone Culture Council. They provide a curated, safe space for visionary leaders to convene and support one another. The history of RS along with the professionals, writers and staff help maintain a culture of growth and success. Adding positive value, good vibes and leadership support is just the beginning, Bell continued. The leadership sharing community adds value to our company as a whole."
ABOUT ROLLING STONE CULTURE COUNCIL
Founded in 2020, Rolling Stone Culture Council is a private, vetted community for influencers, tastemakers, and innovators in the worlds of music, entertainment, media, food & beverage, fashion, sports, gaming, and cannabis. Members are invited to share their insights through articles and Expert Panels® for RollingStone.com. More information is available at council.rollingstone.com.
ABOUT REALLY BIG COLORING BOOKS® | COLORINGBOOK.COM
Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, MO, is a multi-national company providing quality adult and children’s teaching and learning tools, coloring book products for over three decades and publishes music. Known for their market leading position, the RBCB family of products are classic, colorful, unique, and musical.
