Company Fined $250,000 As A Result Of A Workplace Fatality

On July 11, in Kindersley Provincial Court, Align Energy Services Ltd was fined $178,571.43 with a $71,428.57 surcharge for violating The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 2020.

The company pleaded guilty to contravening clause 14-5(1)(b) of the regulations (being an employer fail to ensure that a sling used to hoist a load and the slings fittings and attachments are suitable for, and capable of, supporting the load being hoisted, resulting in the death of a worker). Four additional charges were withdrawn.

The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on August 15, 2021, in the Rural Municipality of Oakdale, Saskatchewan, when a worker was fatally injured when impacted by a flex pipe reel.

