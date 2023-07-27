Antigal Winery unveils its new wine and culinary destination restaurant, Antigal Authentic Flavors
Wine and food enthusiasts have another reason to celebrate as Antigal Authentic Flavors fine dining restaurant opens at historic Mendoza winery.
At Antigal Authentic Flavors, we believe that wine and food have an innate ability to create lasting memories, celebrate personal stories and bring people together.”MENDOZA, RUSSELL-MAIPU, ARGENTINA, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wine enthusiasts and food connoisseurs have an additional reason to celebrate as Antigal Winery & Estates, a top Argentinean wine producer, announces the grand opening of its onsite restaurant, Antigal Authentic Flavors. The restaurant is a joint project between the winery and Grupo Alfoz, together with chef Andrés Plotno and represents a collaborative work between the kitchen, enology and agronomy to find perfect pairings. The restaurant, located in the winery's gardens and overlooking the vineyards, is open from Wednesday to Sunday at noon. The restaurant has capacity for 40 covered inside and 80 additional guests in the garden.
— Alessandra Cartoni, Antigal CEO
"Antigal Authentic Flavors aims to captivate guests with an unforgettable experience of exceptional wines, delectable cuisine and a breathtaking ambience,” said Alessandra Cartoni, CEO, Antigal. From the beginning, Antigal, our family winery has sought to preserve its history while embracing new technologies to make the finest high-end wines. With this philosophy, Antigal Authentic Flavors celebrates its Argentinean roots with Creole and contemporary cuisine inspired by local and international flavors paired with the winery's most iconic wines," she continued.
Collaborating with Antigal winemaker, Miriam Gomez, Plotno has curated a culinary journey that highlights the finest locally sourced ingredients, elevating them to new heights of taste and sophistication. Each dish is thoughtfully paired with an exquisite selection of Antigal’s signature wines, carefully chosen to enhance the dining experience. House labels such as UNO and Aduentus stand-out and help make the experience truly memorable.
“We seek to incorporate products from the winemaking itself, such as yeasts for preserves and doughs, and borras, verjus and wines for reductions and sauces. Also, fresh herbs from the winery's garden and house oil, made from locally grown olive trees are used. In short, Antigal Authentic Flavors is a collaboration between cooking, enology and agronomy to find the perfect pairing," said Andrés Plotno.
To complement the gastronomy, Antigal Authentic Flavors offers an elegant and welcoming atmosphere that integrates modern design elements with the rustic charm of the historic winery. With panoramic views of the rolling vineyards and a warm ambiance, guests can savor their meals in an enchanting setting that evokes a sense of tranquility and indulgence.
"The winery’s dedication to sustainability is at the heart of Antigal Authentic Flavors philosophy. The restaurant embraces eco-conscious practices, using locally sourced and organic ingredients whenever possible. Additionally, the wine list includes UNO Malbec made with Organic Grapes, further emphasizing our commitment to responsible and ethical production methods. We believe that wine and food have an innate ability to create lasting memories, celebrate personal stories and bring people together. At Antigal Authentic Flavors, we aim to provide an extraordinary experience where guests can immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of flavors, textures and aromas that our region offers," said Cartoni.
About Chef Andrés Plotno
Fan of the "Bohemian" and heavy rock, Andrés Plotno (36) brings eclectic experience to Antigal Authentic Flavors including work at restaurant First Floor (Oxford) and Patrick Guilbaud (Dublin), with 2 Michelin stars. Several years later, he returned to Buenos Aires and was part of the teams of renowned gastronomic spaces such as Paraje Arévalo, Hotel Vibes, Florería Atlántico, Aramburu and El Zanjón del Gato, in San Telmo. In 2022, he arrived in Mendoza and joined the Grupo Alfoz team.
Interesting Facts
See menu: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1kERUXyPvKI7iDWfRKSNrd2N7wf-8nzwY/view
Reservations: https://antigal-resto.meitre.com/
Address Winery and Restaurant: Maza and Manuel A. Sáez s/n (5517). Russell, Maipú. Mendoza.
Networks: www.antigal.com / @antigalwinery
About Antigal Winery & Estates
Antigal is one of the oldest wineries in Argentina located in the heart of Mendoza. With a rich heritage, spanning over 125 years, Antigal is dedicated to crafting exceptional wines that reflect the unique terroir of the region. The main vineyards are located in a high-altitude area with elevation up to 3,900 feet. Guided by a commitment to quality and sustainability, Antigal has become a benchmark for excellence in winemaking, receiving numerous accolades and awards from wine critics and consumers worldwide.
