Burroughs Family Farms Expands National Retail Presence
World’s first Regenerative Organic Certified® almonds now available on Amazon and in select Whole Foods Market stores
We are proud to have our almond orchards recognized as the first in the world to be Regenerative Organic Certified®”DENAIR, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Burroughs Family Farms (BFF), the world’s first Regenerative Organic Certified® almond orchard, is expanding its retail presence. The fifth-generation family-owned farm, located in California’s Central Valley, began offering its Regenerative Organic Certified® almonds and almond butters on Amazon in June, with 14 oz. jars of Organic Creamy and Organic Crunchy Almond Butter being introduced in Whole Foods Market stores, starting in the Pacific Northwest, Northern California, and Southern California regions in August.
— Benina Montes, managing partner of Burroughs Family Farms
Following its landmark certification in June of 2022 - a milestone in the spread of regenerative organic agricultural practices throughout California and the US - Burroughs Family Farms has experienced significant interest from retailers eager to meet growing consumer awareness. Regenerative organic agriculture is a system of farming that prioritizes soil health, animal welfare and social fairness. The certification process involves achieving rigorous standards set by the Regenerative Organic Alliance, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting sustainable agriculture practices. Regenerative organic principles include keeping the soil covered, use of cover crops, integration of livestock, diversity, no synthetic pesticides, herbicides or fertilizers, and a commitment to no or low till practices.
Burroughs Family Farms has long been a leader in sustainable agriculture, and the certification of their organic almond orchards is a testament to its commitment to the environment. By employing a whole systems approach to farming with regenerative and organic practices, the farm has reduced its carbon footprint, increased soil health, and improved water quality.
The regenerative organic agriculture practices employed at Burroughs Family Farms are designed to achieve multiple goals that help to mitigate the effects of climate change including sequestering more carbon than conventional farming, improving soil health, reducing water usage, and increasing biodiversity.
"We are proud to have our almond orchards recognized as the first in the world to receive regenerative organic certification," said Benina Montes, managing partner of Burroughs Family Farms. "Our family has been farming for over 100 years and it is our goal to leave the land better than we found it.”
“It has been wonderful to work with Burroughs Family Farms on their Regenerative Organic Certified® journey, and their national expansion with Amazon and Whole Foods Market is a testimony to their commitment,” said Elizabeth Whitlow, executive director of the Regenerative Organic Alliance.
In addition to Regenerative Organic Certified® almonds, Burroughs Family Farms produces Regenerative Organic Certified® almond butters and olive oil, organic pastured eggs and lamb, and a range of gift and subscription boxes available online, from the farm, and in select natural product stores.
Part of the growing regenerative agriculture movement in the US, Burroughs Family Farms hopes to inspire other farms in California and beyond to adopt similar practices. They host educational events that bring together farmers, industry leaders, researchers, policymakers, healthcare managers, funders, activists, educators, students, and others working toward regenerative food systems.
Burroughs Family Farms is a multi-generation business that specializes in the production of delicious, high-quality almonds, almond butter, olive oil, and pastured proteins through the use of regenerative agriculture practices. We prioritize the health and well-being of our land, animals, and community while striving to improve air, soil, and water quality for all. Burroughs Family Orchards is the first almond farm in the world to be Regenerative Organic Certified® by the Regenerative Organic Alliance. For more information visit https://burroughsfamilyfarms.com or call (209) 874-9400. Editors: For high res images/interviews, contact Sarah Eykyn at (205) 239-6445.
Regenerative Organic Certified® is overseen by the nonprofit Regenerative Organic Alliance (ROA). The ROA is a group of experts in farming, ranching, soil health, animal welfare, and farmer and worker fairness. Founded by the Rodale Institute, Dr. Bronner’s, and Patagonia, other members of the alliance include Compassion in World Farming, Fair World Project, and the Textile Exchange. The ROA was established to continuously review and update the ROC Framework. For more information visit https://regenorganic.org/contact
Burroughs Family Farms