Two Men Indicted, Charged in 2022 Fayette County Double Murder

MOSCOW – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of two men from Moscow on charges including First Degree Murder.

On June 24, 2022, at the request of 25th Judicial District Attorney General Mark Davidson, TBI agents joined the Somerville Police Department in investigating a fiery car crash into a house on South Somerville Street. After the fires were extinguished, two individuals with gunshot wounds were found deceased inside of the vehicle. They were identified as Darius Springfield (DOB: 12/12/81) and Nakita Anderson (DOB: 5/21/86), both of Somerville. During the investigation, Kentavious Taylor and Brandon Auston were identified as the people responsible for the shootings.

This morning, a Fayette County Grand Jury returned indictments charging both Taylor (DOB: 6/15/99) and Austin (DOB: 7/17/90), with two counts of First Degree Premeditated Murder, Vandalism between $60,000 and $250,000, and Felony Reckless Endangerment. Following the return of the true bills, with the assistance of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and Somerville Police Department, TBI agents arrested Taylor and Austin. Each was booked into the Fayette County Jail on $500,000 bond.