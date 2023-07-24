Stranded Horse Riders, Weetamoo Trail, Mt. Chocorua

CONTACT:

July 24, 2023

Albany, NH– Shortly after 8:15 p.m. New Hampshire Fish and Game responded to a call for assistance from four horse riders who were lost and needed assistance. There 911 coordinate placed them on the Weetamoo Trail on Mt. Chocorua in Albany. The riders took the Liberty Trail to the Hammond Trail and were unable to return the same way due to the hazardous conditions the steep and rocky terrain presented to the horses. They then took the Hammond Trail to the Weetamoo trail and eventually called 911 for assistance; they had no lights and were not sure of their location.

The four riders were part of the Granite State Carriage Association participating in the annual “Look to the Mountain” event. They were identified as John Huether 69 years old from Chatham, MA, Wayne Therrien 76 years old from Rochester, MA, Danny Nadeau 66 years old and his wife Tami Nadeau 61 years old both from Swansea, MA. The group had started riding at 10:00 a.m. on July 22. Three of the horses fell during the ride due to the treacherous conditions sustaining minor injuries. After it got dark, they realized that they would not be able to continue without lights and so called 911 for assistance.

Conservation Officers responded and hiked approximately 1.6 miles to their location on the Weetamoo Trail. They were provided with headlamps, warm clothing, food and water and escorted to the Piper trailhead parking area arriving shortly before 2:00 a.m. July 23. Their horses were loaded onto two awaiting horse trailers and they were transported back to their campsite on Philbrook Neighborhood Road in Tamworth. No further details are available at this time.