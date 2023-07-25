Shilpa Menon Promoted to Senior Director of LCR India and GCC
Starting July 15, Shilpa Menon, LCR’s former Senior Director of India will add the responsibility for LCR’s GCC clients, partners and team.WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Shilpa Menon, a key member of the LCR Capital Partners’ leadership team in India, has been promoted to Senior Director, India and GCC. She will oversee LCR’s operations in India and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, which demonstrates LCR’s continued focus on the large Indian communities in the region.
With over 14 years of experience in finance and wealth management, Menon has been with LCR Capital Partners since 2021. Prior to joining the team, she served as Vice President, Products and Advisory at Avendus Wealth Management in India, where she oversaw the global investment products category for high-net-worth individuals.
Her main responsibilities include working with clients to explain LCR’s residency programs and other services and working with partners. “The Indian community is large, highly dynamic and growing rapidly in the region. As the GCC and Saudi Arabia continue to expand their economies, it is not a surprise to see Indian executives and Indian companies increasingly active there. Their success frequently leads them to look at the United States and Europe as a next step for growth or for the education of their children,” said Suresh Rajan, Founder and Executive Chairman of LCR.
In March 2022, the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act was passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden, bringing important changes and starting a new era in the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa program. LCR’s core product is offering investments compliant with the EB-5 program to families across the globe who wish to obtain US permanent residency.
“It’s in LCR’s DNA to be a global firm with strong local teams that can answer questions and help clients work through the process,” Menon says. “I have many clients who spend time and have business in Dubai. I look forward to working with the team and more families in the region.”
In the last ten years, India has grown to be the fifth-largest economy in the world. Executives who are Persons of Indian Origin are running many of the world's largest companies, including US firms like Microsoft, IBM, Google, Adobe, Starbucks and Novartis. As the United States and India form even tighter economic relations, LCR expects the Indian market to continue to grow and with it the value of having US experience for successful Indian families will also increase.
Mike Elmasry, LCR’s Chief Commercial Officer, said, “Shilpa brings both exceptional financial understanding and a high level of emotional intelligence to the team. It is not a surprise clients want to work with her, she knows the details and is quick to respond. She also instills this culture in her team.”
“Shilpa has made strong connections in the India market, and we know she will make equally strong connections in the GCC. Her promotion also frees up Dinesh Goel, LCR’s Global Managing Director for Corporate Development, who initially set up LCR’s team in the region, to prioritize business development in other markets,” said Sherman Baldwin, LCR’s CEO. “The US economy continues to be strong which provides real opportunities for families who want to pursue residency and achieve their global ambitions.”
About LCR Capital Partners
LCR Capital Partners is a private investment and advisory services firm that serves families interested in global opportunities. Founded in 2012, the firm’s primary focus is working with clients interested in immigrant investor programs. LCR has helped over 1000 investors move to the United States via the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa, which grants investors and their immediate family members US green cards. LCR also works with the Portugal Golden Visa, which is based on government-approved investments in Portugal. Through its affiliates, International Investors Mortgage and LCR Wealth Management, the firm also offers US loan solutions and wealth management to foreign nationals moving to the United States. LCR has built long-term, trust-based relationships with a global client base of high-net-worth families in over 30 countries around the world. LCR is headquartered in Westport, CT, and runs a global network with teams in San Francisco, Miami, Mumbai, Delhi, São Paulo, Dubai, Lisbon and Singapore.
