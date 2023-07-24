Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,351 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,821 in the last 365 days.

Opportunity Partners Welcomes New Board Member

The words Opportunity Partners in blue letters with orange and yellow rings on the right side

Headshot of a man in a suit

Opportunity Partners welcomes new board member, Mike McMahan.

MINNETONKA, MN, USA, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Opportunity Partners, a Twin Cities disability services nonprofit, proudly announces Mike McMahan as the newest member of its Board of Directors.

Mike McMahan serves as the Executive Vice President of Healthcare at Ryan Companies. He brings over 25 years of experience in the healthcare field, including at Allina Health and St. Francis Regional Medical Center. He’s passionate about building value for health systems and the communities they serve.

ABOUT:
Established in 1953, Opportunity Partners is celebrating 70 years of advancing the quality of life for people with disabilities. Opportunity Partners is a Twin Cities nonprofit that offers employment, enrichment and residential services that help people with disabilities earn an income, live as independently as possible, and participate as active members of the community. Opportunity Partners focuses on the abilities of the 1,500 people we serve each year. For more information, visit www.opportunities.org

Julia Zerull
Opportunity Partners
+1 952-930-4208
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Opportunity Partners Welcomes New Board Member

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more