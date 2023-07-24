Opportunity Partners welcomes new board member, Mike McMahan.

MINNETONKA, MN, USA, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Opportunity Partners, a Twin Cities disability services nonprofit, proudly announces Mike McMahan as the newest member of its Board of Directors.

Mike McMahan serves as the Executive Vice President of Healthcare at Ryan Companies. He brings over 25 years of experience in the healthcare field, including at Allina Health and St. Francis Regional Medical Center. He’s passionate about building value for health systems and the communities they serve.

ABOUT:

Established in 1953, Opportunity Partners is celebrating 70 years of advancing the quality of life for people with disabilities. Opportunity Partners is a Twin Cities nonprofit that offers employment, enrichment and residential services that help people with disabilities earn an income, live as independently as possible, and participate as active members of the community. Opportunity Partners focuses on the abilities of the 1,500 people we serve each year. For more information, visit www.opportunities.org

