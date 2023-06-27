Opportunity Partners welcomes new board members

John Church Richard Bauer

Opportunity Partners, a Twin Cities disability services nonprofit, announces the newest members of its Board of Directors.

MINNETONKA, MN, USA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Opportunity Partners, a Twin Cities disability services nonprofit, proudly announces John Church and Richard Bauer as the newest members of its Board of Directors.

John Church provides consulting and advertising services through John Church Advisory Services, LLC after retiring as Chief Transformation & Enterprise Services Officer at General Mills. He brings over 30 years of business and leadership experience in addition to community involvement at Courage Center and the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management.

Richard Bauer serves as the Director – Direct Marketing Intake Service at ActivStyle, an AdaptHealth Company and brings many years of experience in marketing and sales. His nonprofit and community involvement includes service at Every Meal (formerly The Sheridan Story), Make-A-Wish Minnesota and the American Red Cross.

ABOUT:

Established in 1953, Opportunity Partners is celebrating 70 years of advancing the quality of life for people with disabilities. Opportunity Partners is a Twin Cities nonprofit that offers employment, enrichment and residential services that help people with disabilities earn an income, live as independently as possible, and participate as active members of the community. Opportunity Partners focuses on the abilities of the 1,200 people we serve each year. For more information, visit www.opportunities.org