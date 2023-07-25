"First Generation Wealth" by Robert Balentine & Adrian Cronje Receives Nautilus Book Award
New Book Written by Entrepreneurs for Entrepreneurs Focuses on How to Build, Maintain, and Leave a Lasting Legacy
We understand that imparting a legacy of meaning and purpose to your family members and your community holds greater significance than wealth alone.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Authors and seasoned entrepreneurs Robert Balentine and Adrian Cronje, Ph.D., CFA of the wealth management and investment firm Balentine LLC received the esteemed Silver Nautilus Book Award for their book “First Generation Wealth: Three Guiding Principles for Long-Lasting Wealth and an Enduring Family Legacy.” Offering the perspective of two expert wealth management insiders, the book details how entrepreneurs can overcome the financial, emotional, and psychological challenges they face to find meaning in their wealth.
— Robert Balentine
The Nautilus Book Award, an annual accolade founded 25 years ago to recognize “better books for a better world” identifies books in multiple categories that make a difference and inspire. The award derives its name from the nautilus shell, symbolizing wisdom and growth.
In “First Generation Wealth,” Balentine and Cronje present three guiding principles for achieving enduring wealth and creating a lasting family legacy gleaned from over 40 years of experience advising business owners and entrepreneurs:
1. Don’t mistake wealth for legacy
2. Distinguish between your business and the business of your family
3. See the world through the next generation’s eyes
Balentine and Cronje are recognized wealth management experts who have personal experience with the shirtsleeves-to-shirtsleeves phenomenon ― the age-old notion that wealth typically does not endure beyond three generations. Expertise from their years in the wealth management industry, insights from their work as entrepreneurs, and lessons from their own families come to bear in “First Generation Wealth,” which offers readers an introspective approach to building a significant legacy and effectively supporting future generations.
“‘First Generation Wealth’ is relevant through the entire trajectory of the entrepreneurial journey, aiming to provide effective guidance to business owners and families during transitional phases,” said Adrian Cronje, author, and CEO of Balentine LLC. “Robert and I have observed the consequences of inadequate money-related communication, and our intention is to empower readers with a guide that enables them to learn from others’ errors and establish a road map to success.”
His colleague and co-author agrees. “Adrian and I have had the privilege of working alongside some of the most financially successful families in America,” said Robert Balentine, author, and chairman of Balentine LLC. “We understand that imparting a legacy of meaning and purpose to your family members and your community holds greater significance than wealth alone.”
About Balentine
Balentine is a wealth management firm that aims to help entrepreneurs and their families ensure the wealth they’ve created will endure for generations. With wealth management, financial planning, business advisory, and legacy planning services, Balentine creates custom, holistic solutions for wealth creators at every stage of their journey. Today, Balentine offers its wealth of perspective to over 300 clients in the Southeast, advising on nearly $7 billion of assets. In almost four decades of serving clients, Balentine is consistently recognized as a top financial planning and advisory firm by Forbes, Barron's, The Financial Times, and InvestmentNews. An independent, employee-owned firm with offices in Atlanta, Ga., and Raleigh, N.C., Balentine is also a perennial winner of the Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management Award.
For more information, visit: https://www.balentine.com/ or https://www.firstgenerationwealth.com
Balentine is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about Balentine's investment advisory services can be found in its Form ADV Part 2, which is available upon request.
