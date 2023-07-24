The Washington Department of Commerce, hereafter called “COMMERCE,” is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit Proposals from those qualified and interested in participating in a project to develop curriculum and deliver case management training to Balance of State grantees, who work with individuals experiencing homelessness.
Responses are due September 15, 2023, 5:00 PM PST.
RFP – Training Series on Case Management for the Commerce Housing Division
