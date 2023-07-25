Opici Wines & Spirits to Acquire Pacific Highway Wines
Two powerful importers will come together under Opici Wines & Spirits ownership from October 1, 2023.
This acquisition is a unique strategic opportunity to add a complementary portfolio and drive growth for our national business.”GLEN ROCK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Multigenerational importer and producer, Opici Wines & Spirits, today confirms the agreement to acquire Pacific Highway Wines from owners Robert Oatley Vineyards and Giesen Group. From October 1, 2023, the Pacific Highway Wines brands and team will move under the umbrella of Opici Wines & Spirits and will be led by Don Opici, CEO with Mark Giordano taking on the role of President, Opici Wines & Spirits.
— Don Opici
“This acquisition is a unique strategic opportunity to add a complementary portfolio and drive growth for our national business.”, Don Opici, CEO announced in an internal company memorandum. He added, “Bringing the Pacific Highway Wines family into our Opici family business provides the opportunity to add resources to support national account and local sales efforts across the country. The multi-generational wine brands, luxury offerings, and innovative non-alcohol premium wines coming into our portfolio are spectacular. Together our portfolio sets us apart as one of the most coveted, family-centric importers in the US today.”
The Pacific Highway portfolio showcases family-owned and independent brands from coveted wine regions across the globe, with offerings from premium brands spanning Argentina, Australia, California, Chile, France, Italy, New Zealand, Oregon, Spain and Uruguay. The portfolio offers category leadership in innovative Non-Alcohol wine offerings, Alternative Formats, and Certified Organic and Fair Trade offerings. Awarded ‘Importer of the Year’ from Wine Enthusiast Magazine in 2022 and a ‘Fast 50 Company’ in both 2021 and again in 2022 by the Triad Business Journal of NC, Pacific Highway Wines built a foundation for exceptional brand growth ahead.
Founded in 1913 and re-established upon the repeal of Prohibition in 1934, Opici has been a household name for wine in the USA. Today, the company is managed by Don Opici, fourth generation. The portfolio is a showcase of more than 40 brands from around the world, with emphasis on Italian imports. With the addition of the Pacific Highway Wines portfolio, Opici Wines & Spirits business will exceed 1 million 9-liter cases annually.
“Pacific Highway Wines had been poised for large-scale growth, and we opted to partner to take our brands to the next level at a much faster pace. We share a like-minded approach to the wine business with the Opici family and great camaraderie. Joining forces is a win-win for both sides of our businesses and each of the brands we represent. We are incredibly excited for this next chapter together.” Mark Giordano, President Pacific Highway Wines/Opici Wines & Spirits.
About Opici Wines & Spirits
An importer and producer of fine wines and artisanal spirits, Opici Wines and Spirits has been family owned and operated since its inception. Founded in 1913 and re-established upon the repeal of Prohibition in 1934, Opici became a household name under the leadership of the late Hubert Opici, an “American Wine Legend.” Today, the company is managed by Don Opici, fourth generation, and boasts a portfolio of more than 40 brands from around the world.
With long-standing, market-leading Italian brands like Cesari, Carpineto, Luiano, and Viberti as the foundation, Opici Wines & Spirits has expanded its vision over the past decade to include a wider global portfolio. Among its brands are El Coto (Spain) and several proprietary brands, including LaLuca (Italy) and Julia James (California)—which are named for the family’s fifth generation—as well as The Critic (California). The portfolio’s premium spirits include Meletti Italian Liqueurs and Brinley Gold Shipwreck Rum.
While it has expanded its portfolio and embraced the innovative styles of its brands, Opici Wines and Spirits has also remained true to its roots with its iconic Opici label. Under this label, Opici offers such classic selections as Homemade Barberone, Burgundy, and Chianti.
Opici Wines & Spirits was named “Importer of the Year” in 2014 by Wine Enthusiast Magazine in its annual Wine Star Awards.
About Pacific Highway Wines
Established as Robert Oatley Imports in 2008, the company expanded its import portfolio and renamed to Pacific Highway Wines & Spirits in 2013. The Giesen family joined the Oatley family as 50-50 partners in 2016, allowing the company to fast track its growth. The business tripled the size of its wine portfolio over the past five years through both organic sales and the addition of new wineries to the portfolio. Culminating with “Importer of the Year” in 2022 by Wine Enthusiast Magazine, Pacific Highway Wines has demonstrated the growth and success of a dedicated family-owned business.
Giesen leads the portfolio with its estate wines from Marlborough and its introduction in 2020 of a premium non-alcohol range, Giesen 0%. The import brands collection includes both multi-generational family wineries, Bodega Faustino, Luigi Bosca and Santa Ema, as well as first-generation offering from Uruguay’s luxury Bodega Garzon, Bodega Argento Organic and Minimalista from Argentina, Le Grand Courtage sparkling wines from France and the Chateau Suau organic offering from Cotes de Bordeaux. California brands include Napa Valley’s historic Merryvale Winery and the Profile Collection, Starmont, and California offerings, Hogwash Rose and ‘75 Wine Co Cabernet Sauvignon. Dobbes Family Estate and Wine by Joe showcase the best of Oregon and Willamette Valley.
Angela Slade
Pacific Highway Wines
+1 415-819-5131
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other