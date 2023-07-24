Former Corrections Officer Indicted, Charged with Official Misconduct

CAMPBELL COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a former corrections officer on charges related to bringing contraband into the Campbell County Jail.

In March, at the request of 8th Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, TBI agents began investigating allegations of misconduct involving Michael J. McCarty (DOB: 10/19/79). During the course of the investigation, agents determined that McCarty used his position as a corrections officer to bring contraband into the Campbell County Jail to give inmates in exchange for payments. The department terminated McCarty upon learning of the misconduct.

On Friday, the Campbell County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Michael McCarty with two counts of Official Misconduct. Today, with assistance from the LaFollette Police Department, he was arrested and booked into the Campbell County Jail on a $10,000 bond.