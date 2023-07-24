Press Releases

07/24/2023

Governor Lamont Encourages Industry Advocates To Enroll in Connecticut's Manufacturing Ambassador Program

More Than 500 People Have Joined the State’s Grassroots Outreach Effort To Engage Manufacturing Advocates

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont is encouraging advocates from the manufacturing industry to register for the Connecticut Manufacturing Ambassador Program, a recently launched state initiative that enlists industry advocates – called manufacturing ambassadors – who are interested in learning about the sector and volunteering their time to promote and strengthen the work being done around manufacturing statewide. Since launching in March, more than 500 people have enrolled.

“Manufacturing supports thousands of local jobs and has a critical role in our state’s economy,” Governor Lamont said. “The Connecticut Manufacturing Ambassador Program is a way that we can promote our state’s businesses, build connections and networking resources for those in the industry, and encourage grassroots participation in the effort to grow this sector even further.”

The initiative was created by Connecticut’s Chief Manufacturing Officer Paul Lavoie, who prior to joining state service spent his career working for a variety of companies within the state’s manufacturing industry. He said the program is being used as a resource and networking tool to strengthen the manufacturing sector.

“During my first year as chief manufacturing officer, I visited with hundreds of people who were directly or indirectly involved in manufacturing that were passionate about the sector and its growth potential in Connecticut,” Lavoie said. “I created the ambassador program to organize this group and utilize their collective voice to amplify the positive news around the sector’s growth, innovation, and active partnership with state government.”

Participants in the ambassador program can provide feedback directly to the state government on issues impacting their businesses, network with others in their industry, and participate in informative webinars conducted monthly by Lavoie.

“I volunteered to be a manufacturing ambassador because I am passionate about the manufacturing industry and eager to share my enthusiasm with others,” Alissa Hamilton, human resources manager at Bausch+Ströbel Machine Co., Inc., said. “I have worked in manufacturing for many years, and I have a deep understanding of the industry and its challenges. I believe that manufacturing is a vital part of the Connecticut economy and society, and I want to help to ensure that the industry has a bright future.”

“As a college career director, I’m always focused on workforce development,” John Bau, director of career development at Quinnipiac University, said. “In my ‘day job’ I work to connect my computing and engineering students with jobs and internships in industry, but I’ve long been an advocate for manufacturing careers in my community, too. As a manufacturing ambassador, I’m better able to articulate the value of a career in manufacturing to young people and their families. You can build a well-paid, rewarding career in Connecticut’s manufacturing sector – without the burden of student debt. I’m thrilled that the ambassador program provides information and support to help me spread the word about these life-changing opportunities.”

For more information and to enroll in the Connecticut Manufacturing Ambassador Program, visit mfgambassador.com.