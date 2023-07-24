NDDOT accepting applications for Township Assistance Program

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT), in partnership the Upper Great Palins Transportation Institute (UPGPT) at NDSU, is seeking applications for the Township Assistance Program.



The NDDOT is seeking application to distribute $10 million in state funds to townships.



“Investing in townships is an integral part of keeping North Dakota moving,” said NDDOT Director Ron Henke. “The Township Assistance Program provides state funds to adequately connect corridors in all areas of North Dakota.”



Up to $10 million is available through the Township Assistance Program. The funds are primarily for projects that serve the purpose of improving or repairing corridors that move freight and other commodities to market, and for matching federal aid.



Townships must apply through their respective county.



Each individual project should be submitted in its own application.



Applications are due by September 8, 2023, and counties should be submitted electronical using the through the NDSU-UGTPI.



For technical assistance, please call Kenneth Steiner at 701-318-6320 or email at Kenneth.steiner@ndsu.edu.



For more information, go to www.dot.nd.gov/townshipprogram.



CONTACT:



David Finely

drfinley@nd.gov

701-328-4444





