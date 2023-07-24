Shapiro Administration Announces More Than $3 Million in New Investments to Enhance Communities and Strengthen Economy Across Pennsylvania

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced eight new project approvals through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) totaling $3,048,636 in grants and loans. These projects provide funding to strengthen the agriculture industry and enhance infrastructure across the Commonwealth.

First Industries Fund – $2,547,500

The First Industries Fund (FIF) aims to strengthen Pennsylvania’s agriculture and tourism industries through loan guarantees. Funds can be used for land and building acquisition and construction, machinery and equipment purchases and upgrades, and working capital.

The following FIF loans were approved:

Lancaster County:

Bleacher Farms, LLC, through EDC Finance Corporation, received $400,000 to construct a 21,375-square foot cage-free layer barn located at 2790 Safe Harbor Rd, Millersville, Manor Township.

Steven and Naomi Groff, through EDC Finance Corporation, received $400,000 for the acquisition of a 77-acre farm located at 679 Hilldale Road, Martic Township.

Robert, Matthew and Marlene Sensenig, through EDC Finance Corporation, received $400,000 to renovate two 24,000-square-foot turkey barns at 276 Scott Road, Quarryville, Little Britain Township.

Northumberland County:

L&W Family Farms, LLC, through SEDA-Council of Governments, received $400,000 to construct two 25,344-square-foot pullet barns at 1062 Jordan Township Road, Jordan Township, Northumberland County.

Ryan and Samantha Romig, through the SEDA-Council of Governments, received $147,500 for the acquisition of a 40.1-acre farm at Lot #12 Residual at Ridge Road and Stone School Road, Northumberland Point Township.

Perry County:

Scott Walter and Kimberly Beachel, through the SEDA-Council of Governments, received $400,000 to construct two 26,800-square-foot breeder barns at 3903 Creek Road, Newport, Juniata Township.

Glenn and Bethany Martin, through Capital Region Economic Development Corporation, received $400,000 to construct a 25,200-square-foot breeder barn at 3903 Creek Road, Newport, Juniata Township.

Pipeline Investment Program – $501,136

The Pipeline Investment Program (PIPE) provides grants to construct the last few miles of natural gas distribution lines to business parks and existing manufacturing and industrial enterprises, which will result in the creation of new economic base jobs in the commonwealth while providing access to natural gas for residents. Applicants eligible for PIPE funding include businesses, economic development organizations, hospitals, municipalities, and school districts.

Little Leaf PA, LLC, on behalf of UGI Utilities, Inc., was approved for a $501,136 grant for the installation of 3,000 linear feet of natural gas pipeline in Banks Township, Carbon County. The installation will allow for additional capacity of the gas line to support the future expansion of Little Leaf from 20 acres of greenhouse to 60 acres of greenhouse. Little Leaf uses their greenhouses for Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) lettuce growing and this increase in production would result in at least 300 new jobs for the local community and increase the natural gas capacity through the construction of a new gas regulation station for the Smithfield Gateway Center in Smithfield Township. The total project cost is $1,02,272 and UGI Utilities will provide matching funds in the amount of $501,136. Governor Josh Shapiro visited Little Leaf Farms in May, to announce the grand opening of the Commonwealth’s largest indoor-grown leafy greens production facility.

“Investments in projects like these approved recently will help make the Commonwealth a better place to live, work, and prosper,” said Secretary Siger. “From bolstering our agriculture industry to making critical infrastructure improvements, these projects will grow our economy and improve the quality of life for Pennsylvanians.”

