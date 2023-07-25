The Film Festival Doctor to represent Tim Webber's Directorial Debut “FLITE”
Oscar-winning “GRAVITY” visual effects supervisor debuts proof-of-concept sci-fi short film
The Film Festival Doctor's work focuses on developing targeted film festival strategies for filmmakers to get their films seen by audiences around the world.”DALLAS, TX, USA, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Rebekah Louisa Smith, an award-winning film festival strategist, published author, and founder of The Film Festival Doctor, is representing Tim Webber's directorial debut “FLITE.” Webber, the Oscar-winning visual effects supervisor of “Gravity” and chief creative officer at visual effects company Framestore, has made his directorial debut with a short film titled “FLITE” to demonstrate the potential of the studio's newly developed and groundbreaking visual effects.
— Dr. Rebekah Louisa Smith
Smith's work focuses on developing targeted film festival strategies for filmmakers to get their films seen by audiences around the world. She and her team have helped their clients win over 1,900 awards and have secured hundreds of festival screenings, including the Sundance, Tribeca, Palm Springs, Locarno, Cinequest, Nashville, and BFI London Film Festivals.
“FLITE” is a British-based sci-fi film that tells the story of a semi-submerged London of 2053, where a reigning hoverboard world champion finds herself imprisoned in a luxury high-rise apartment by her controlling manager. The kindness of a stranger allows her to take flight in a daring and precarious escape – but all does not go as planned. Can bleeding-edge new memory extraction technology help save her from certain death?
“FLITE” recently launched in Poland and screened in competition and as one of the opening night short films at the Oscar-qualifying ANIMATOR International Animated Film Festival. An announcement will be made shortly regarding its North American premiere.
Originally from the United Kingdom, Smith completed her Ph.D. in Film and Audience Research in Wales. Since August 2021, she has been establishing her presence in the USA, where she is Dallas's only film festival strategist. For more information on “FLITE” and The Film Festival Doctor, visit www.thefilmfestivaldoctor.com.
ABOUT THE FILM FESTIVAL DOCTOR
Founded in 2010, Dr. Rebekah Louisa Smith and her team at The Film Festival Doctor are committed to nurturing filmmakers to help them secure film festival screenings, win awards, and receive positive recognition within the film industry. The Film Festival Doctor helps filmmakers worldwide navigate the film festival circuit. A lot of care and attention to detail goes into all of the films represented – every project is treated individually and with a holistic focus. For more information, visit www.thefilmfestivaldoctor.com.
Dr. Rebekah Louisa Smith
The Film Festival Doctor
rebekah@thefilmfestivaldoctor.co.uk
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other