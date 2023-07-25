HUVR Announces Reza Shahrivar as Industry Advisor
Today HUVRdata, the next generation Inspection Data Management Software (IDMS) Platform, announced that Reza Shahriver, integrity manager/risk-based inspection facilitator, LifeTech Engineering, is joining the HUVR Advisor Network (HAN). Shahrivar, who has more than 25 years experience, becomes the tenth member of the HAN, bringing a focus on the modernization of traditional asset integrity management techniques.
Despite its 20 year history, a brief search for RBI benefits will still yield big numbers. Cost savings are usually in the millions of USD and time savings are measured in tens of thousands of hours. This is because best-practices require a risk engine to offer engineers three different models to calculate risk: qualitative, semiquantitative and quantitative. They can then optimize their resources based on equipment risk, allowing budget, personnel and activity to be directed where it is needed most, thus reducing overall costs. HUVR’s platform is uniquely suited to help companies capitalize on all predictive maintenance techniques, including RBI as well as fit-for-service (FFS), non-intrusive inspection (NII), integrity operating windows (IOW), etc., by creating a single, secure repository for inspection data as well as ensuring the data is aggregated, normalized and available to all team members, regardless of the tools used for collection or analysis.
“Managing the integrity of industrial assets for safety, reliability and regulatory compliance has grown ever more complex with the emergence of advanced inspection technologies (robotics, NDT, IoT),” said HUVR advisor Mark Susich. “It is also becoming ever more necessary as asset-intensive industries strive to extend the useful life of infrastructure to delay capital investments. This is compounded by a global re-thinking (and often reduction) of business travel, thus requiring remote engineering involvement in what were once hands-on processes. As a result, the global asset performance market size is expected to reach $4B in 2026, at a CAGR of 10.1%.”
HUVRdata’s platform exists to ensure that our customers’ mission-critical inspection data is easily captured, managed, shared and leveraged for data driven decisions. Capability roadmap input is drawn from the outside-in: from consistent customer requests, partner suggestions and extensive research, as well as from the HAN, which helps ensure that HUVRdata provides the best possible platform to its customers.
“Drawing from my 25-year tenure in integrity management, I've contributed to creating several innovative integrity management software tools that amalgamate all integrity-related services under one roof,” said Shahrivar. “This focus on innovative and differentiable integrity management solutions aligns perfectly with HUVRdata’s ground-breaking vision which is primed to revolutionize our industry.”
HUVRdata’s platform is a powerful-but-easy-to-use inspection data management system. Inspectors can access workflows created based on hard-won best practices across multiple industries (oil and gas, wind, solar, manufacturing, etc.). The workflows are highly configurable to meet the unique needs of a particular asset or site. HUVR aggregates data from any inspection tool and normalizes it to deliver solutions for anomaly management, reporting and analytics, repair planning, and ongoing work management. The inspection data is stored securely on the cloud for easy recall, or for integration with other systems of record. The net result is that data silos are eliminated and complex inspections are completed quicker, improving safety and the bottom line.
“I am passionate about surrounding myself with the best and the brightest minds,” said HUVR CEO Bob Baughman. “Every day I learn from our advisors and team members. Reza is a perfect example of the kind of experience we strive to include in the continuous improvement of the HUVR platform. Through our advisors we connect to many lifetimes of hard-won knowledge and skills that we strive to imbue within the platform.”
ABOUT HUVRdata
HUVRdata is the next generation Inspection Data Management Software Platform. Purpose-built in the cloud, the mobile-connected and vendor-agnostic HUVR IDMS enables the aggregation, analysis and automation of visual and quantitative inspection data from any device, sensor, robot, or field technician. Today’s energy producers and the most specialized inspection service providers have realized immediate ROI using HUVR to plan inspections, manage work, ingest data, assess findings and generate analytical reports–from any workflow and in concert with any existing systems of record. Industrial asset owners finally have a simple and easy way to visualize infrastructure health, ensuring compliance, reliability and operational excellence. For more information visit https://www.huvrdata.com/
