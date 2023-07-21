HUVR Delivers on Promise of Digital Twin with 3DC
Adds context to inspection data increasing operational efficiencyAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HUVR Delivers on Promise of Digital Twin with 3DC
Adds context to inspection data increasing operational efficiency
Today HUVRdata, the next generation inspection data management software (IDMS) platform, announced the commercial availability of its three-dimensional contextualization (3DC) HUVR Partner Solution, which gives new levels of context to asset inspection data. Whether they are across the site or on the other side of the world, integrity engineers and planners no longer need to physically see an asset to make critical operational decisions.
Modern industrial inspections create a massive depth and breath of data for engineers and planners. The data comes in the form of images, video, digital checklists and myriad NDT measurements–generated by humans, robots and a wide variety of sensors–all of which has to be considered in context. When making decisions in the past, engineers typically had to be on-site to consider the full scope of any defect remediation or maintenance intervention they might recommend. Otherwise, follow-up questions or requests for clarity almost always involved sending the inspection team back to the asset to get answers. With HUVR’s 3DC Partner Solution, these repeat trips become largely unnecessary.
Incorporating integrations with leading digital twin OEMs like VEERUM and ZynQ 360, HUVR’s 3DC solution delivers spatial and geographical context as well as condition status for industrial assets. The inspection data is displayed on a digital model of the asset so not only the anomaly is considered in decisions; the anomaly’s location in relation to other parts of the asset (or other assets) is also factored in. The visual context provided makes it easier to understand the repercussions of a remediation, improving the operational efficiency of the decider.
“Data without context is meaningless,” said Chris Haines, vice president of strategy, HUVRdata. “While modern inspection techniques provide a degree of context, understanding exactly how the resulting findings relate to an asset offers engineers and planners the chance to speed up their decisions. With this more visual way of working, turnarounds can be completed faster, for instance, and engineers working remotely have the benefit of seeing the entire picture.”
"Traditional inspection methods are time-consuming, resource-intensive and prone to errors,” said Trevor MacMaster, chief client officer, VEERUM. “By integrating spatial and geographical context, along with condition status, our users can make informed decisions from anywhere in the world. Together with HUVR, this reality-first solution is changing the game for remote inspections and turnarounds."
"We are excited to continue our partnership with HUVR, integrating their innovative features into the ZynQ platform, enhancing the contextualization of asset data, and facilitating an agile digital journey for business,” said Rob Smith, head of Americas, ZynQ 360.
HUVR’s 3DC solution is built upon integrations with OEMs like VEERUM and ZynQ 360, and customers of both HUVR and either of these companies can expect a seamless user experience today. Going forward, because HUVR is agnostic to data collection and analysis tools, and integrates with any existing systems of record, customers using other digital twin platforms will be able to take advantage of 3DC.
ABOUT HUVRdata
HUVRdata is the first purpose-built Inspection Data Management Software Platform. Created in the cloud, the mobile-connected HUVR Platform enables the aggregation, analysis, and automation of visual and quantitative inspection data from any device, sensor, robot, or field technician. The largest energy producers and the most specialized inspection service providers have realized immediate ROI using HUVR to plan inspections, manage work, ingest data, assess findings and generate analytical reports – from any workflow. Industrial asset owners finally have a simple and easy way to visualize infrastructure health, ensuring compliance, reliability, and operational excellence. For more information, visit https://www.huvrdata.com/
ABOUT Veerum
VEERUM equips stakeholders with the latest tools and information to optimize asset outcomes. VEERUM provides a secure cloud-based web solution enabling data transparency across the entire asset lifecycle. It allows asset stakeholders to view aggregated asset data in the context of a 3D model. All information is available for the total audit history of the asset.
We are the simplest and easiest-to-use solution on the market so you can stay ahead of the competition on your journey to digital adoption. Our clients are accelerating the transition to digital asset ownership, effectively building and maintaining the world’s critical infrastructure.
Founded in 2014, VEERUM is a global software provider headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. For more information, visit https://veerum.com/
ABOUT ZynQ360
ZynQ 360 offers a solution that enables users to capture and create a comprehensive digital twin of their assets, delivered through their secure visualization software, ZynQ. ZynQ 360 supports clients throughout their entire digitalization journey with extensive in-house visualization capture and software expertise. The company provides enterprises with innovative tools that centralize and streamline planning and operations, creating the ultimate digital twin ecosystem by seamlessly integrating with existing data and systems. The result reduces risk, costs, and environmental impact. For additional information, please visit zynq360.com.
Jamey Heinze
HUVRdata
+1 5123716231
email us here