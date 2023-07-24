Read more about Two Laurens County Men and One Laurens County Woman Arrested Following a Drug Investigation in Dublin, GA

Dublin, Laurens County, GA (July 24, 2023) – The GBI arrested Ramond Green, age 25, Tony Green, age 48, and Tiffany Green, age 46, of Dublin, Laurens County, Georgia, following a joint drug investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SRDEO) and Dublin Police Department.

On Wednesday, July 5, 2023, GBI-SRDEO executed a search warrant at 208 Geneva Street, Dublin, Laurens County, Georgia. GBI agents seized approximately 25 pounds of marijuana, cocaine, multiple pills suspected to be a Schedule II Controlled Substance, money, and multiple firearms with magazines and ammunition.

That same day, Ramond Green was charged with trafficking marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug related objects, two counts of possession of a firearm during certain crimes, and three counts of sale of marijuana. Tony Green was charged with trafficking marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of drug related objects, and two counts of possession of a firearm during certain crimes. Tiffany Green was charged with trafficking marijuana, possession of a firearm during certain crimes, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.

Ramond Green, Tony Green, and Tiffany Green were booked at the Laurens County Jail after their arrests.

GBI-SRDEO and the Dublin Police Department conducted this investigation to make an impact on the current street level drug distribution within Dublin, Laurens County and promote a safer place for productive citizens. If you have information related to drug activity, please call the Dublin Police Department at (478) 277-5023 or GBI-SRDEO at (912) 685-5345. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app. All tips are welcome, but keep in mind detailed information is needed in order to act.

Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office covers a 39-county area in southeast Georgia.