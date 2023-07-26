Realtor Gifts and Hat Bar Parties Sizzle This Summer
Design your own trendy hat when you throw a Hat Bar Party with your friends at dWELLing Home Decor & Apparel!
Fancy hats, casual hats, or fun hats can all be made by YOU at a Hat Bar Party with dWELLing Home Decor & Apparel!
From custom gift baskets for new home buyers to the latest apparel trends, dWELLing Home Dècor has created two new programs for local customers.RINGGOLD, GA, USA, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- From the housing market to clothing trends, find the summer's hottest gifts and party ideas at dWELLing Home Dècor in downtown Ringgold.
For local and regional realtors who want to leave something unique, trendy, and useful as a thank you to new home buyers, dWELLing offers a special Realtor Closing Gift Program. The experienced designers at the home dècor boutique will put together an owner-specific gift basket based on information the realtor provides about the buyers.
By getting to know customers on an individual level, realtors have the opportunity to provide appropriate closing gifts. Whether it's gardening, baking, or other types of hobbies that make a new home buyer happy, a customized gift basket can be crafted specifically featuring products related to that customer's interests.
When realtors provide these details to the staff at dWELLing, their experts will put together hand-curated, themed gift baskets that fit the personality of each customer. Participants of the Realtor Closing Gift Program, open only to licensed realtors, will receive a 15% discount on gift baskets.
The purpose of the Realtor Closing Gift Program by dWELLing is to allow interior decorating experts to craft a gift basket that is meaningful to new home buyers while saving realtors valuable time. The program aims to make relationship marketing easier for local and regional realtors who rely on referrals for business growth.
In addition to custom gift baskets, the summer's hottest fashion trends are now available in Ringgold, personally selected by the design and fashion specialists at dWELLing. For shoppers looking for a festive Christmas in July experience, a unique bridal shower idea, or a themed birthday party experience, a Hat Bar Party checks all the boxes.
Fashion trends come and go, and each person’s style is unique. Hosting a Hat Bar Party allows guests to express individual styles while mingling with friends. Rather than paying someone else to design an expensive hat, Hat Bars offer the wearer the opportunity to personalize a hat with specific taste and flair.
According to AJaye Mashburn and Lindsey McClure, the owners of dWELLing, hats are hot and definitely “in” this season.
“If you went to a bigger city like Nashville and bought one of these hats, you’d easily be paying $125 for the less expensive version of one of these hats,” Mashburn explained.
“We wanted to bring one of the hottest trends to our local customers and make it affordable while also offering them a fun experience,” McClure added. “That’s how we came up with the idea of Hat Bar Parties!”
“Whether you want a hat with pizzazz or you’re looking for something more subtle and suave, you have the ability to design it however you want to,” concluded Mashburn.
Hat Bar Parties are by appointment only Monday through Friday from 6-8 pm and on Saturdays from 4-6 pm. The best thing about a Hat Bar Party is party hosts can book the location of their choice or simply let the staff at dWELLing handle the details of a private in-store event.
What will the finished hat look like? That’s up to the designer and their style. Just like anything that's customizable, hats will vary depending on how they are styled, but all hats will include fabric strips and embellishments that represent the designer's own fashion sense.
Reserve a Hat Bar Party spot online before they’re all booked and get all the details at dwellinghomedecor.com.
