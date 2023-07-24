Meredith Masony's “Mental Load” Unfiltered and Hilarious Comedy Show

Photo Credit Tori Stauffer Photography

Laughing Through Life's 'Mental Load': Meredith Masony Extends Comedy Tour to Baltimore and Philadelphia!

The mental load of motherhood is heavy. You just want to know that you're not the only one crying alone in your closet, after dealing with your fourteen year old daughter. We all need a good laugh.” — Meredith Masony

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --

Meredith Masony, the social media entrepreneur known for That’s Inappropriate and her uproarious performances from the My Name is Not Mom comedy tour, is thrilled to announce her new highly anticipated nationwide stand up comedy tour with stops in cities throughout the US, including Baltimore, MD and Philadelphia, PA.

A writer and social media influencer renowned for her unique blend of wit, observational humor, and relatable parenting topics, Meredith Masony has become a household name for moms everywhere. She is known for her ability to find humor in the ordinary and shed light on the absurdities of parenthood, marriage, and everyday life.

Meredith’s new comedy show, Mental Load, is an outrageously funny show loaded with tales of life at home with the Masony’s that will give you an unfiltered look into her life as a wife and mother. Meredith doesn't hold back when it comes to this new comedy show, guaranteeing an unforgettable laugh-out-loud experience.

Meredith said, "While connecting with many fans on social media, I love doing stand-up comedy. Being onstage live in front of an audience, creating memorable moments and sharing laughs is an incredible experience”

Masony's latest update includes the exciting addition of the wildly hilarious Alyssa Goggi, who will be joining her on tour as the opening stand-up comic. Alyssa has opened for comedians such as Damon Wayans, Kevin Nealon, Taylor Tomlinson and Craig Robinson, as well as headlined all around New England. When asked about joining the tour she said "Meredith and I met and clicked, and I am truly grateful for it because she's decided to bring me on the road with her, which is a comics dream... so this is quite literally a dream come true for not only me, but my family, too. We look forward to bringing the laughs."

Mark your calendars. Meredith will be bringing the funny to Baltimore, MD, at Magooby's Joke House on August 5, 2023, followed by a hilarious night in Philadelphia, PA, at the Helium Comedy Club on August 6, 2023. Indulge in some much-needed respite from the daily grind. Don't miss out on a night with friends and revel in some quality time with the side-splitting comedy of Meredith Masony and Alyssa Goggi.

Whether you're a long-time fan of Meredith or have never heard of her, this comedy show is a must-see. Tickets for the Mental Load Comedy Tour are on sale now, at https://meredithmasony.com/tour/. It is highly recommended to get tickets early to avoid disappointment. VIP packages and meet-and-greet opportunities are also available, offering a chance to get up close and personal with Meredith.

Meredith Masony is an author, comedian, and social media influencer with over 4 million followers across multiple social media platforms. As a wife, a mother of three and an emotional support person to one dog and two cats, she offers hilarious insight into life’s challenges that we can all relate to. Join Meredith’s social media family and stay connected as Meredith weaves us through an unfiltered and chaotic parenting journey.