Meredith Masony’s New Comedy Show “Mental Load” Unfiltered and Hilarious

Live in Charlotte, NC July 18, 2023.

Meredith Masony Announces New Tour Date in Charlotte, North Carolina for Her Nationwide Comedy Tour: Mental Load

The mental load of motherhood is heavy. You just want to know that you're not the only one crying alone in your closet, after dealing with your fourteen year old daughter. We all need a good laugh.” — Meredith Masony

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Meredith Masony, the social media entrepreneur known for That’s Inappropriate and her uproarious performances from the My Name is Not Mom comedy tour, is thrilled to announce her highly anticipated nationwide comedy tour with stops in cities throughout the US, including Dayton, Ohio.

A writer and social media influencer renowned for her unique blend of wit, observational humor, and relatable parenting topics, Meredith Masony has become a household name for moms. She is known for her ability to find humor in the ordinary and shed light on the absurdities of parenthood, marriage, and everyday life.

Meredith’s new comedy show, Mental Load, is an outrageously funny show loaded with tales of life at home with the Masony’s that will give you an unfiltered look into her life as a mom. Meredith pulls no punches when it comes to this new comedy show, promising an unforgettable laugh-out-loud experience that will have you rolling in the aisles.

Meredith said, "While connecting with many fans on social media, I love doing stand-up comedy. Being onstage live in front of an audience, creating memorable moments and sharing laughs is an incredible experience”

Whether you're a long-time fan of Meredith or have never heard of her, this comedy show is a must-see. Tickets for the Mental Load are on sale now at https://meredithmasony.com/tour/. It is highly recommended to get tickets early to avoid disappointment. VIP packages and meet-and-greet opportunities are also available, offering a chance to get up close and personal with Meredith.

Masony also recently announced the hysterical Alyssa Goggi will be joining her on tour as the opening stand up comic. Alyssa has opened for comedians such as Damon Wayans, Kevin Nealon, Taylor Tomlinson and Craig Robinson, as well as headlined all around New England. When asked about joining the tour she said "Meredith and I met and clicked, and I am truly grateful for it because she's decided to bring me on the road with her, which is a comics dream... so this is quite literally a dream come true for not only me, but my family, too. We look forward to bringing the laughs."

Every mom needs a break from her daily routine. A night out with friends is the perfect way to relax and enjoy some quality time. Grab your tickets and get your laugh on with Meredith Masony and Alyssa Goggi at the The Comedy Zone in Charlotte, NC on July 18th, 2023 at 7:00pm.

Meredith Masony is an author, comedian, and social media influencer with over 4 million followers across multiple social media platforms. As a wife, a mother of three, and an emotional support person to one dog and two cats, she offers hilarious insight into life’s challenges that we can all relate to. Join Meredith’s social media family and stay connected as Meredith weaves us through an unfiltered and chaotic parenting journey.