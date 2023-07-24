South Florida’s SOS Community Marching Band Announces Spring Gala Raffle Ticket Drawing Winners

Residents and community leaders generously donated to benefit the 85-piece youth marching band to prepare for a future international trip to London, England.

RIVIERA BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- South Florida’s Sounds of Success Community Marching Band announces the highly anticipated raffle ticket drawing winners from its fundraising gala on the evening of Saturday, April 8, 2023, inside Riviera Beach’s Newcomb Banquet Hall. For a $100 donation, individuals entered a drawing to win the grand prize of a 2023 BMW 330i and other lavish prizes, including a 2023 Hyundai Venue, a 13-person VIP day aboard a luxury yacht, 18-hole golf with lunch at the Wellington Golf Club for parties of four and eight and an 85-inch Samsung 4K television.

The grand prize winners are:

Dawn Boomer (luxury yacht VIP Day)

Amy Buteau (85-inch Samsung 4K television)

Thereese Morgan (2023 Hyundai Venue)

Jennifer Naginsky (2023 BMW 330i)

Erla Pierre (party of four, 18-hole golf with lunch)

Ginasford Smith (party of eight, 18-hole golf with lunch)

About SOS: SOS is a 501(c)(3) organization and multi-award-winning marching band that competes and wins many battles of the band competitions across the southern United States. The SOS Band enrolls youth ages 5 to 23 with no or limited experience in music and marching band performance. In addition to music, Founding Band Director Antoine Miller utilizes the knowledge and experience he gained while attending FAMU to teach the children about discipline and teamwork.