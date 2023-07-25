"Return of the Mack" Mega Star Mark Morrison Takes 33 Students Shopping at Wellington, Florida Mall

"Return of the Mack" British Singer Mark Morrison STAMP Founder Mark Brown helping students select new shoes to wear during the new school year. STAMP students are all smiles as they prepare to shop for new shoes and clothes at The Mall at Wellington Green in Wellington, Florida.

Chart-topping R&B Vocalist Mark Morrison knows going back to school is difficult for many students, especially those lacking resources.

WELLINGTON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- R&B Star Mark Morrison is stepping up to help the local non-profit Student & Athlete Mentoring Program (STAMP) send some underprivileged students back to school in style. The Mall at Wellington Green, located at 10300 Forest Hill Blvd, Wellington, FL 33414, is opening its doors early on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, to accommodate the British singer and the kids from the STAMP program as they shop for school shoes. Nike’s, to be exact.

Morrison's childhood memories of being teased for wearing what the kids called cheap shoes from K-Mart have stayed with him. He empathizes with kids who may face similar situations due to their financial circumstances. While he appreciates his parents' hard work to provide for him, he understands the importance of not letting children feel excluded or inferior.

"I can still remember the kids calling my shoes cheap; I didn't care until they started teasing me," says Morrison. "I don't think any kid should have to go through that, and I will do my part to make sure that does not happen.''

The goal of the Prepped, Pressed & Dressed for School is to send 200 students back to school with three brand new uniforms, shoes, school supplies for the year, haircuts for the guys, and hair salon visits for the girls.

“All summer long, we have prepared the kids for their academic success so when they get back to school, they can keep up with their work; now we have to make sure they are all pressed up and dressed for school,” said Mark Brown, founder of Student & Athlete Mentoring Programming (STAMP).

Positively impact a student by supporting the STAMP program. Our students come from various backgrounds, such as foster care, low-income families, Place of Hope, and Department of Justice programs. Your donation will help us reach our objectives. Kindly visit the gofundme link to contribute before the July 30, 2023, deadline. We are grateful for any assistance you can offer.

About STAMP (Student & Athlete Mentoring Program): The Student Athlete Mentoring Program, Inc. (STAMP) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 2009 to empower student-athletes with better math, reading, test taking and athletic skills. Our mission is to increase high school graduation rates, create and support dreams of becoming college athletes, and promote good citizenship among our youth.

STAMP kids thank international singing sensation Mark Morrison for their shopping trip at The Mall at Wellington Green in Wellington, Florida.