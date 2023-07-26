Swiss Sensation Katherine Vollen Debuts Single "Spend the Night" Under MLife Music Group Entertainment Label

Katherine Vollen "Spend the Night" single artwork cover Katherine Vollen in studio recording her debut single Katherine Vollen during a photoshoot

Quadruple threat singer, model, influencer, and actress Katherine Vollen is a 'Swiss Army Knife' in human form.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Swiss-born rising star Katherine Vollen released her debut single on July 26th, 2023 under the New York-based record label MLife Music Group.

The song is titled "Spend the Night" and it promises to captivate audiences with its unique sound showcasing Vollen's undeniable talent. It provides a strong start for her promising career in music, coinciding with her already blossoming and bright future in other areas of the entertainment world.

Vollen first captured public attention in 2021 when she participated in and advanced to late stages of the annual Miss Suisse Francophone competition held in Switzerland. The versatile star has since made New York City her base, embracing the city's vibrant culture and thriving entertainment scene. Her journey to stardom gained momentum in April 2022, when she graced the pages of Untold Magazine, captured through the lens of renowned celebrity photographer Marc Baptiste most known for his iconic debut album images of Aaliyah, Erykah Badu, and The Fugees. Vollen also made a notable appearance at a Tedx 2022 event in April, as a guest of her label MLife Records and NASDAQ. Perhaps her most illustrious engagement to date though was her appearance at the Clinton Foundation Gala. Representing MLife, she interacted with and posed alongside esteemed guests including former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton.

These healthy doses of exposure further cemented her reputation as a rising talent to watch out for in the industry. She continues to demonstrate her well rounded skillset and appeal, as she has been selected to walk the runway for Drusilla Gucci at the upcoming New York Fashion Week in September. Moreover, Katherine will make her feature film debut in "Broken Pieces", a romantic drama, produced by James and Teddy Orfanos and directed by Justin Ho. Vollen plays a supporting role as 'Lizzy', a Swiss-American living in NYC. "Broken Pieces" is scheduled to be released in 2024.

"Spend the Night" is now out on all streaming platforms. As the Vollen star continues to rise under the MLife Records label so will her presence in the entertainment industry become more prominent and familiar to fans and executives alike.

For more information about Katherine Vollen, her new single, and future appearances, please visit MLife Music Group's official website or follow her journey on social media.

About Katherine Vollen

Katherine Vollen is a Swiss-born singer/songwriter, model, actress, and influencer based in New York City. Signed to MLife Records, she has had the privilege to meet and interact with some of the entertainment industry's top talents. Her multi-faceted abilities have allowed her to be a part of some amazing projects and events that are reserved for only a chosen few.