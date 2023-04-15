FROM SWITZERLAND, TO NYC, TO #1; LOHRASP KANSARA'S LATEST AFRO HOUSE RELEASE, “NDAU” TAKES OVER BEATPORT'S TOP 10 CHARTS

Lohrasp Kansara Lohrasp Kansara performing live at Ultra Europe Festival Lohrasp Kansara ft Mavhungu - NDAU

NDAU is a testament to the talented artist’s ingenuity, creativity and musical prowess - NDAU will take you on an exhilarating ride.

I am not afraid of an army of lions led by a sheep; I am afraid of an army of sheep led by a lion” — Alexander the Great

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lohrasp Kansara, a multi-talented musician, actor, and entrepreneur, has done it again with his latest release, NDAU. In just under a week after its debut, NDAU skyrocketed to the #1 spot on the Beatport Top Ten Releases, #1 on the new Afro House Releases, and #9 on the Afro House Beatport Top 10 charts which attests to Kansara's exceptional production skills and passion for music. Kansara is a true entertainer, who has played over 5000 shows globally, including some of the biggest festivals and venues in the world, such as Ultra Europe Festival, Madison Square Garden in NYC, and Illuzion Phuket, which currently ranks #15 in the TOP 100 Clubs by DJMAG.

He is a versatile artist that produces and plays multiple genres, which consist primarily of Afro House and Tech House but, he can also play big room main stage tracks when the occasion calls for it. Apart from NDAU, Kansara has had 4 other singles that cracked the top 25 on Beatport charts in their respective genres, including #21 on Mainstage, 13 & 11 on Funky Groove, and #6 in Afro House. When he is not touring or playing for some of the biggest nightclub venues, festivals, or beach clubs around the world, Lohrasp uses his monthly radio show “House Keeping Radio” as a platform to showcase and hone his musical talents as a media personality, curator, and overall top-notch DJ with a keen ear for good music. Kansara is also an accomplished actor with roles on Power Book III: Raising Kanan, The Blacklist, The Looming Tower, and Limitless, to name a few. He co-wrote, produced, and starred in his own short film called Day Zero, which received a quote from Oscar-winning director/writer James Ivory and was selected for the CIFT Film Festival of Toronto.

In addition, Kansara started his own high-quality athleisure clothing line called The Dream is Alive, inspired by this same ethos that is near and dear to his heart. As an avid basketball player and fan of the sport, he moved to NYC at an early age to pursue a professional career. He played in college for some time before ultimately turning his focus to music and acting. Kansara has exciting upcoming projects and releases, including an international cross-genre collaboration between himself, legendary German artist Moguai, and Jamaican Dancehall icon Busy Signal, which will be released at the end of this month. He also has a huge collaboration with Tech House/Latin House artist Jude & Frank this summer. Lohrasp Kansara's unique blend of talents and dedication to his craft make him an artist to watch in the ever-bubbling entertainment industry.

LATEST RELEASE: NDAU ft Mavhungu

The song is available on all musical platforms and the numbers are skyrocketing on a frequent basis, which proves that Lohrasp Kansara has created a long-lasting impression on his loyal fans while garnering support from the industry’s top DJs. With the inclusion of the exciting lyrically adept vocalist, Mavhungu, they deliver an emotionally charged sound which energizes and pumps up its listeners. NDAU, which translates to “Lion”, brings a different level of intensity and an overall roaring performance front and center. It’s unique qualities, suggest that the song will continue to move up the charts and gather the recognition it deserves. Get ready to play this mad jam on repeat. Listen to this work of originality here on Spotify

With NDAU, Lohrasp Kansara once again demonstrates why he is one of the most exciting artists in the music industry, and we can't wait to see what he will do on his next project. This man is on a fire and can’t seem to miss right now!



For further information connect and keep up with Lohrasp Kansara through his musical platform pages and social links below:

Lohrasp Kansara featuring Mavhungu - NDAU