Renowned Violinist Bernadett To Perform Debut Concert at Weill Recital at Carnegie Hall

The Hungarian violinist will premiere compositions by her Grandfather, Jozsef B. Suha. She will be joined by Marco Romano, Juan Tobon and Jamie Ousley.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday the 13th of October, Bernadett will make her debut at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall, New York City in honor of her grandfather, József B. Suha, for a performance of a lifetime.

József B. Suha was born in Hungary in 1913, during a time of political unrest. Despite the turbulence of his country, he pursued a career in music, which led him to become one of Hungary's greatest violinists and composers. But as he made plans to share his music in the USA, the Hungarian passport office retracted his passport without explanation and his feet never touched American soil. The USA has been deprived of his music ever since. Until now, that is. His granddaughter, Bernadett, a virtuoso violinist, is here to change that in a performance of a lifetime.

Bernadett is an internationally renowned Hungarian violinist, who began performing across the world from just 18 years old. Her emotive music has reached the hearts of 90 countries and 150 cities, sharing her compositions of classical, pop, folk, jazz, country and film music. She has delighted audiences around the globe with her powerful presence and elegant execution, offering an insight into the breath-taking versatility of the violin.

Embarking on the journey that her grandfather was never able to, Bernadett will make her debut at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall, New York City on the 13th of October. This incredible event will celebrate her grandfather's 110th birthday by performing a world premier of his compositions, including genres of tango, Spanish Dances and Hungarian songs. Alongside her grandfather's arrangements, Bernadett will also perform famous Hungarian style melodies for New York City, paying homage to her Hungarian roots.

Bernadett will be joined on stage by Marco Romano, Juan Tobon and Jamie Ousley. Romano is a brilliant Italian musical performer, who spent ten years in Broadway shows throughout Italy, with his most memorable role being Jean Valjean in Les Miserables.

Tobon began playing piano at the age of 13, before studying at a plethora of well-respected institutions, including Florida International University and the University of Central Florida. He has recorded with the likes of Emmy-winner Brian Tarquin and worked with Paulina Rubio, Alejandra Guzmán, Guillermo Vadala, amongst many others.

Ousley is an Associate Professor of Jazz Bass and Coordinator of Jazz Performance at Florida International University, and was named Best South Florida Jazz Musician of 2011. Alongside releasing six multi-award winning CDs and winning the 'Best of Show' award at the Global Music Awards, Ousley has also performed with jazz legends such as George Shearing, James Moody and Bill Mays.

Now residing in Miami, Florida, Bernadett is excited to bring her international soundscape to New York City and share both her and her grandfather's passion for music in a recital that has never been performed before, bringing József B. Suha back to life.

You can get your tickets here for this special concert:

https://www.carnegiehall.org/calendar/2023/10/13/bernadett-nyari-violin-and-guests-0800pm


https://bernadettofficial.com

IG: @bernadettviolin

FB: @bernadettviolin


