UK artist, CHVRLI BLVCK, climbs to #1 on the leading platform for indie artists
The UK is a hotbed for some of the greatest emerging artists in the world. When we first heard CHVRLI’s ‘Why Did You Go?’, we knew it was extraordinary.”SWAY, GB, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- aBreak Music, a global indie artist discovery platform, announced that indie recording artist CHVRLI BLVCK, has his single ‘Why Did You Go?’ topping the aBreak58. Check out his #1 song at abreakmusic.com.
— Bruce Tyler, CEO of aBreak Music
CHVRLI BLVCK is a genre-hopping indie musician known for his powerful vocals, idiosyncratic lyrics, and brutal honesty - with an eclectic but immediately recognizable sound influenced by artists ranging from Cage the Elephant to Fiona Apple. His music is a beautiful raw reflection of mental illness, naive joy, love, and loss.
“'Why Did You Go?’ is a deeply personal account of the aftermath of a breakup.” said CHVRLI BLVCK, “Reaching #1 on the aBreak58 with such a painful, intimate song, and connecting with so many people feels incredible.”
Every two weeks, aBreak Music releases their aBreak58 playlist, featuring the Top 58 songs uploaded from indie artists, representing multiple genres, from around the world. These songs are then rotated on what has become the most influential radio station for indie artists, the aBreak58.
“The UK is a hotbed for some of the greatest emerging artists in the world..” said Bruce Tyler, CEO of aBreak Music, “When we first heard CHVRLI’s ‘Why Did You Go?’, we knew it was extraordinary. What a voice, what a song! We’re excited to be helping CHVRLI to get heard in ways he deserves.”
About aBreak Music:
aBreak Music is a U.S. based international multi-genre indie artist discovery platform. The company’s CEO, Bruce Tyler, partner Jay Stevens, and others, are some of the most successful and connected executives in the history of music, having worked closely with artists like Beyonce, John Mayer, DJ Khaled, Alicia Keys, and many others. The aBreak58 playlist and radio station, playing 100% music from indie artists around the world, have become the most important tools for indie artists looking to get discovered and record industry executives looking to find the best new talent. Visit at https://abreakmusic.com/.
