Multi-Agency Interoperability Tabletop Exercise to be Held on July 26th in Tucson
Public safety agencies in Pima and Pinal counties will participate in an agency interoperability tabletop exercise at the Pima County Emergency Communications and Operations Center on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
The tabletop exercise will look at uses of interoperable radio communication, particularly in relation to large, multi-agency events requiring coordination between agencies. The goal of the tabletop exercise is to further establish consistent communication guidelines and evaluate emergency preparedness protocols.
Agencies participating in the exercise include:
- Arizona Department of Public Safety
- Marana Police Department
- Oro Valley Police Department
- Pima County Sheriff’s Department
- Pinal County Sheriff’s Office
- Tucson Fire Department
- Tucson Police Department
- Tucson Water
- United States Border Patrol
- Valley Emergency Communications Center
The Pima County Office of Emergency Management and the Arizona Division of Emergency Management will provide evaluators for the exercise.
Members of the media are invited to attend a media availability prior to the event. An RSVP should be sent to: [email protected]
Media Availability
Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Time: 12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m. MST
Location: 3434 E. 22nd Street, Tucson, AZ 85713
AZDPS Representatives: Warren Trent (Public Information Manager) and Raul Garcia (Public Information Officer)
Questions related to this event can be directed to the AZDPS Public Information Office: [email protected]