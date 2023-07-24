Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,417 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,897 in the last 365 days.

Multi-Agency Interoperability Tabletop Exercise to be Held on July 26th in Tucson

Public safety agencies in Pima and Pinal counties will participate in an agency interoperability tabletop exercise at the Pima County Emergency Communications and Operations Center on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

The tabletop exercise will look at uses of interoperable radio communication, particularly in relation to large, multi-agency events requiring coordination between agencies. The goal of the tabletop exercise is to further establish consistent communication guidelines and evaluate emergency preparedness protocols.

Agencies participating in the exercise include:

  • Arizona Department of Public Safety
  • Marana Police Department
  • Oro Valley Police Department
  • Pima County Sheriff’s Department
  • Pinal County Sheriff’s Office
  • Tucson Fire Department
  • Tucson Police Department
  • Tucson Water
  • United States Border Patrol
  • Valley Emergency Communications Center

 

The Pima County Office of Emergency Management and the Arizona Division of Emergency Management will provide evaluators for the exercise.

Members of the media are invited to attend a media availability prior to the event. An RSVP should be sent to: [email protected]

Media Availability

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Time: 12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m. MST

Location: 3434 E. 22nd Street, Tucson, AZ 85713

AZDPS Representatives: Warren Trent (Public Information Manager) and Raul Garcia (Public Information Officer)

Questions related to this event can be directed to the AZDPS Public Information Office: [email protected]

 

You just read:

Multi-Agency Interoperability Tabletop Exercise to be Held on July 26th in Tucson

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more