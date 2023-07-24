Multi-Agency Interoperability Tabletop Exercise to be Held on July 26th in Tucson

Public safety agencies in Pima and Pinal counties will participate in an agency interoperability tabletop exercise at the Pima County Emergency Communications and Operations Center on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

The tabletop exercise will look at uses of interoperable radio communication, particularly in relation to large, multi-agency events requiring coordination between agencies. The goal of the tabletop exercise is to further establish consistent communication guidelines and evaluate emergency preparedness protocols.

Agencies participating in the exercise include:

Arizona Department of Public Safety

Marana Police Department

Oro Valley Police Department

Pima County Sheriff’s Department

Pinal County Sheriff’s Office

Tucson Fire Department

Tucson Police Department

Tucson Water

United States Border Patrol

Valley Emergency Communications Center

The Pima County Office of Emergency Management and the Arizona Division of Emergency Management will provide evaluators for the exercise.

Members of the media are invited to attend a media availability prior to the event. An RSVP should be sent to: [email protected]

Media Availability

Date : Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Time : 12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m. MST

Location : 3434 E. 22nd Street, Tucson, AZ 85713

AZDPS Representatives : Warren Trent (Public Information Manager) and Raul Garcia (Public Information Officer)

Questions related to this event can be directed to the AZDPS Public Information Office: [email protected]