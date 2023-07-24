Ringmaster Technologies®, Inc Appoints Chris Berland as Chief Financial Officer
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ringmaster Technologies®, Inc (RMT) a leading healthcare software provider in the U.S., in continuation of its growth strategy, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Berland as Chief Financial Officer and member of the Ringmaster Executive Team. In his new role, Mr. Berland will utilize his extensive experience and outstanding record as a financial leader in both the technology and healthcare service sectors to guide Ringmaster to the fulfillment of its strategic and financial goals.
Prior to joining Ringmaster, Mr. Berland applied his entrepreneurial approach and financial leadership for companies in the mobile software, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and healthcare IT sectors to help these organizations achieve their growth objectives. Additionally, as CFO of Datafile Technologies, he played a significant role in the strategic transformation of the company which led to the successful sale of the business.
“Helping early and growth stage businesses realize their potential and achieve their strategic and financial objectives is what gets me up in the morning,” stated Chris. “I am very excited to be joining the Ringmaster® team comprised of like-minded visionaries whose individual and collective goals are focused on providing value to all of the stakeholders in the self-funded community.”
“Chris is a proven leader who brings an outstanding record in guiding companies to the fulfillment of their vision, mission and strategic goals,” said Todd Roberti, CEO of Ringmaster Technologies, Inc. “I am excited that Chris is now part of the Ringmaster family and I look forward to utilizing his experience to help us expand our thriving business and deliver on our long-term targets.”
About Ringmaster Technologies, Inc.
Ringmaster is a cloud-based healthcare software provider created to simplify and enhance administrative processes by utilizing cutting edge technologies. Ringmaster offers the first fully automated workflow optimization solution that will drastically reduce processing time and complexity while minimizing the turnaround time for Stop-Loss quoting, contracting, and policy administration. Additionally, Ringmaster offers an end-to-end cloud-based operating system for pharmacy consulting.
Ringmaster Technologies – Realize the Possibilities – Step into the Ring
Visit us at www.ringmastertech.com
Leo J. Garneau III, Chief Marketing Officer
