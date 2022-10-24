Ringmaster® Technologies, Inc Announces Its SOC 2 Type 1 Achievement
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ringmaster® Technologies (RMT) a leading healthcare, software provider of cloud-based solutions for self-funded experts proudly announces the achievement of SOC 2 Type 1 status. The rigorous third-party audit conducted by ByteChek Assurance ensured that the security protocols and use of data instituted and deployed by Ringmaster and its subsidiaries met the strict security requirements necessary to receive the SOC 2 Type 1 report.
“Security, data integrity, confidentiality and privacy are at the very core of our system design, our business model and Brand promise. We take the appropriate handling of our Clients’ data very seriously and our achievement of the SOC 2 Type 1 report is indicative of the diligence put forth by the organization to design, institute and maintain policies and procedures that provide consistent and compliant data protection,” stated Jeremy Martin, Chief Technology Officer at Ringmaster. “We are currently working on the next phase of the assessment with a target completion date of mid-Q1 of next year.”
About SOC 2
SOC 2 is a voluntary reporting framework for service organizations, developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), which specifies how organizations should manage customer data, based on the following Trust Services Criteria: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.
About Ringmaster Technologies, Inc.
Ringmaster is a cloud-based healthcare software provider created to simplify and enhance administrative processes by utilizing cutting edge technologies. Ringmaster offers the first fully automated workflow optimization solution that drastically reduces processing time and complexity while minimizing the turnaround time for Stop-Loss quoting, contracting, and policy administration. Additionally, Ringmaster Rx offers a pharmacy consulting platform which provides cloud-based tools and services for Self-Funded Pharmacy Experts.
Ringmaster Technologies – Realize the Possibilities – Step into the Ring
