Villa Rica, Georgia Deploys Citizen Non-Emergency Issue Reporting with GovPilot
The GA city government selects GovPilot’s report-a-concern software to streamline citizen non-emergency issue reporting.
By opting into digital concern reporting, the city government is giving citizens the means to ensure their voices are being heard.”VILLA RICA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Villa Rica, GA has opted to implement digital citizen concern reporting to enhance constituent and government communications regarding community issues. In collaboration with GovPilot, a government management software provider based in New Jersey, the municipality of Caroll and Douglas County established a partnership enabling community members to report non-emergency issues to the local government through the villarica.org website and GovPilot’s user-friendly report-a-concern mobile app.
Villa Rica's government officials are teaming up with GovPilot to establish a direct line of communication between citizens and the municipality. This collaboration aims to enable citizens to provide valuable input on community improvement and address various issues effectively.
The municipality’s 17,830 residents can now officially use citizen concern reporting software to submit complaints online on the township’s website or via the GovAlert mobile app which is available on the App Store and Google Play. The municipal government officially deployed the feature to its government website with the support of the GovPilot onboarding team to improve constituent lives and community safety.
The most frequently reported complaints include code violations and infrastructure issues such as fallen trees, potholes, etc. Whenever a concern is submitted through the app or a government official, it gets forwarded to the appropriate department's officials for documentation and resolution.
Additional GovPilot government software solutions deployed by the municipality in recent months is our construction software module for digital permit licensing, streamlined inspections and access to GIS mapping/data. Deploying digital citizen issue reporting is an additional key step in strengthening the relationship between Villa Rica residents and their municipal government.
* * *
About GovPilot:
GovPilot - named a GovTech 100 company for six consecutive years - is the leader in digital transformation for local governments. GovPilot's cloud-based government software was built to enable local governments to operate at their full potential by standardizing, digitizing, and unifying more than 125 operational and constituent service processes on one system.
